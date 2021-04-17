Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Growth, Technological Innovation and Forecast to 2022 | Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch, Delphi Automotive, Hyundai Mobis, Panasonic, Magneti Marelli

Automotive electronic control unit is a type of embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles. AECU obtains input from various sensors mounted on vehicle components. By using this data, it controls fuel injection-related functions such as spark timing; vehicle stability; climate control; and active safety systems such as antilock braking, parking sensors, and others. A technologically advanced vehicle consists of around 40 to 100 inbuilt ECUs, which function on 8-bit, 16-bit or 32-bit microprocessor, depending upon the requirement. The AECU market possesses high growth potential, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use ECUs as standard equipment in vehicles.

The growth of the AECU market is driven by increase in demand for automobiles owing to rise in amount of disposable income in developing countries. In addition, stringent government regulations related to passenger safety and ongoing research to manufacture low-cost ECUs boost the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for active safety features such as driver assistance systems in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the AECU market during the forecast period. However, increased complexity of automotive ECU owing to high functionality requirements and connectivity management between various ECUs mounted in vehicle are expected to hamper the growth of this market. Growth in demand for electric as well as hybrid vehicles for emission control is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market. Furthermore, increase in awareness toward green technologies such as eco-driver assist systems (EDAS) is anticipated to boost the market growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659695/sample

Some of the key players of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market:

Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK).

Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. The research report on Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region.

By type, the market is segmented into transmission control system, engine management system, antilock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, and body controls system. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits:

– The report includes an extensive analysis of the factors that drive as well as restrain the growth of the global AECU market.

– The report also provides quantitative as well as qualitative trends to assist the stakeholders to understand the situations prevailing in the market.

– An in-depth analysis of key segments demonstrates stakeholders with different technologies and application of automotive ECU.

Get Discount for This Report @https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659695/discount

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2022 for overall Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Chapter 4 Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, By Type

Chapter 5 Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, By Application

Chapter 6 Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, By End User

Chapter 7 Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market, By Geography

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Chapter 9 Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market Forecasts to2018-2022

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659695/buy/4999

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]