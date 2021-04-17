Automotive Logistics Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Logistics services used by automotive manufacturers for the movement of vehicles and the related parts and components across different countries or markets in the world is termed as automotive logistics. These automotive vendors’ partners with different 3PL and 4PL providers, which enable the vendors to attain cost-effective logistics approach. The automotive industry makes use of logistics service for the complete management of resource procurement, storage, and movement to other locations.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Automotive Logistics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive logistics industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automotive logistics market with detailed market segmentation by type, services, sector, and geography. The global automotive logistics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automotive logistics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

* To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Automotive Logistics Market

* To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increasing demand for vehicles across the globe and resulted in increased production of vehicles. This rising vehicle production has further led to surging demand for automotive logistics services for the shipping of automotive components, spare parts, as well as finished vehicles. The rising production of electric vehicles is expected to provide a prosperous opportunity to the automotive logistics market during the forecast period.



MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global automotive logistics market is segmented on the basis of type, services, and sector. Based on the type, the market is segmented into outsourcing and insourcing. On the basis of the services, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing, packaging processes, integrated service, and aftermarket logistics/reverse logistics. The market by sector is fragmented into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, tire, and component.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The automotive logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automotive logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automotive logistics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the Automotive Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from automotive logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive logistics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the automotive logistics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automotive logistics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

DHL

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker logistics

DSV A/S

GEODIS

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co., Ltd.

Ryder System, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

XPO Logistics

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.