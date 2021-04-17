Automotive RADAR Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2025

Automotive RADAR system plays a vital role in advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) by continuously sensing the distance between vehicles in real-time, improving driving efficiency and increasing safety. These system are mainly used for preventing and alerting vehicle from collision detection, warning and mitigation. The boosting demand for advanced innovative features such as travel control will escalate the demand for automotive RADARs and also these systems will minimize human errors while driving which will decrease the frequency of road accidents. All these drivers will increase the demand of automotive RADAR systems.

The report presents complete overview of the Automotive RADAR market, starting from basic it goes into each and every detail. It also provides information on the current situation of the market by analyzing various parameters like Growth rate, latest trends and Opportunity. Latest technological advancement as well as detail segmentation of the market is also mentioned in the report along with major players operating in the market

Global key players includes:

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Valeo

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI)

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Delphi Automotive PLC

ZF TRW Automotive

The report provides overview and forecast of the global automotive RADAR market based on range, frequency, vehicle type, and application. On the basis of Range the market is segmented into Long Range Radar (LRR), Medium Range Radar(MRR) and Short Range Radar (SRR). On the basis of Frequency the market is classified into 24 GHz, 77 GHz and 79 GHz. On the basis of Vehicle Type the market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles. While by Application the market is divided into Adaptive Cruise Control, Autonomous Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Detection, Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist and Others

It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall automotive RADAR market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Automotive RADAR Market Landscape Market – Key Industry Dynamics Automotive RADAR Market Analysis- Global Analysis Automotive RADAR Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Range Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Frequency Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Vehicle Type Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Application Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Geographical Analysis Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2025 – Industry Landscape Competitive Landscape Automotive RADAR Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

