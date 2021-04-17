Automotive Seat Climate Systems Market by Component, Surface Material Segment, Application, Vehicle Type and Industry Forecast to 2023

An automotive seat climate system is a technology that helps to heat or cool the seats according to the surrounding environment, for instance, heating in cold temperature and cooling the seats in tropical and hot environments. Such seats provide optimum comfort and geometric flexibility to the driver and co-passengers during a long journey.

The primary factor that drives the market is the increased driver comfort during long journeys and rise in penetration of semi-luxury and luxury vehicles worldwide. Further, growth in disposable income of the population, high fuel efficiency, and lower electric power consumption are also expected to fuel the market growth.

However, high installation cost of automotive climate seats is anticipated to hinder this growth. Moreover, increase in demand for electric and hybrid vehicles, and high requirement for climate seas in mid-passenger and commercial vehicles are expected to offer ample number of opportunities to key players of the market.

The automotive seat climate systems market is segmented on the basis of component, surface material, application, vehicle type, and geography. Based on component, the market is divided into electronic control unit, seat ventilation system, seat heating system, and neck conditioner system. The surface material segment includes leather, cloth, and others. Based on application, the market is categorized into heated & cooled seats, heated & ventilated seats, heated seats, and neck warmers.Based on vehicle type, it is classified into passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and heavy commercial vehicle (HCVs). Based on geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players mentioned in the report are Lear Corporation, Gentherm, Konsberg Automotive, Adient plc, Continental AG, Magna International Inc., II-VI, Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, Recticel, and Faurecia.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31346

KEY BENEFITS

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global automotive seat climate systems market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

Electronic Control Unit

Seat Ventilation System

Seat Heating System

Neck Conditioner System

BY SURFACE MATERIAL

Leather

Cloth

Others

BY APPLICATION

Heated & Cooled Seats

Heated & Ventilated Seats

Heated Seats

Neck Warmers

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCVs)

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

Lear Corporation, Gentherm

Konsberg Automotive

Adient plc

Continental AG

Magna International Inc.

II-VI, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Recticel

Faurecia

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31346

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]