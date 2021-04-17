Baby Toiletries Market is Expected to Generate Huge Acquisition | Major Vendors – Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Artsana, Beiersdorf AG, Burt’s Bees, California Baby, Aveeno, Cotton Babies, SCA Hygiene

Baby toiletries refer to personal care product and cosmetics products used for hygiene purposes and for development of overall baby’s health and wellness. These products include baby diapers, baby wipes, skin-care products, such as lotions, baby oils, creams, powders, and ointments; hair care products, such as hair oil, shampoos, and conditioners. Customers can purchase these products from online portals, such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Alibaba and from the retail stores, such as supermarkets and brand outlets.

Get PDF sample copy: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013226



Companies Covered in this Report are:

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

Artsana S.p.A.,

Beiersdorf AG

Burt’s Bees, Inc.

California Baby, Inc.

Aveeno

Cotton Babies, Inc.

SCA Hygiene

Rise in birth rates, increase in hygiene care for babies, and surge in demand for premium baby products, such as sun screen lotions, perfumes, and detanglers, are expected to drive growth in baby toiletries industry. However, presence of harmful/toxic chemicals, such as formaldehyde and hydroquinone in baby wipes and powders, which leads to skin irritation affecting the health of the babies and high cost for R&D and clinical tests for baby products are expected to hamper the global baby toiletries market growth. As the number of working women is on rise, the baby toiletries market is expected to grow at a faster rate. Moreover, the innovative advertising methods of advertising baby products manufacturing companies, such as Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kimberly-Clark Corporation support the baby toiletries market growth. The innovative designs and packaging provided by the companies allows customers to choose according to their preferences enhancing the baby toiletries market growth. For instance, Huggies baby wipes offer a wide variety of packaging, such as tub packs, soft packs, which can be carried easily without much efforts.

The global baby toiletries market is segmented on the basis of product type, mode of sale, and geography. On the basis of product type, it is classified into skin care products, hair care products, diapers, wipes, bathing products, and others. The diaper segment held the highest market share in the global baby toiletries market of over 58%, growing with a CAGR of 5% in the baby toiletries market and is anticipated to maintain its dominance from 2016 to 2022. Based on mode of sale, it is bifurcated into offline mode and online mode. In 2015, the offline mode of sale accounted for the maximum share, and is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. On the basis of geography, it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Europe held the highest market share in 2015, with around 34%, and is anticipated to dominate the global baby toiletries market.

KEY BENEFITS TO STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides an in-depth analysis of global baby toiletries industry to identify the potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated.

Porter’s five forces model analyzes the potential buyers & suppliers and the competitive sketch of the market, which are expected to guide the market players to develop strategies accordingly.

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013226

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Product types

Skin Care Products

Hair Care Products

Diapers

Baby Wipes

Bathing Products

Other Toiletries (Perfumes and Fragrances)

Mode of sales

Offline

Online

Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Other Companies

Ontex International

Hengan

First Quality Enterprises

Unicharm

KAO Corporation

Bumkins

Domtar

Dabur India Limited

Pigeon Corporation

Mothercare plc

Earth Mama

Laboratoires Expanscience S.A.

Naterra International Inc.

Unilever

Stiefel Laboratorie

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876