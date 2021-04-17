Banks in the United States 2019

Banks in the United States Market industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market value 2013-17 and forecast to 2022. The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Leading Major Companies Mentioned:

Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Company

Key Highlights

– The banks industry profile comprises activities of banks and similar institutions, offering savings, loans, mortgages, and related financial services to consumers and businesses.

– The US banks industry group had total assets of $16,787.4bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2013 and 2017.

– The bank credit segment was the industry group’s most lucrative in 2017, with total assets of $12,487.9bn, equivalent to 74.4% of the industry group’s overall value.

– The growth of assets in the US banking industry has been in line with the modest growth of the national economy since 2014. In detail, gross domestic savings have been increasing in recent years, boosted by household savings, amid rising disposable income since 2014. This trend has stimulated credit, especially to corporate entities, with non-performing loans recording a record-low since the financial crisis of 2008.

