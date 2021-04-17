Bone Densitometers Market is Expected to witness a CAGR of More than 3.3% Between 2017 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Bone Densitometers Market by Application (Central Scan and Peripheral Scan), Technology (DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry) and Ultrasound) and End User (Hospitals and Clinics) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Bone Densitometers Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global bone densitometers market size was valued at $34,690 thousand in 2016, and is expected to reach $44,218 thousand by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2017 to 2023. Bone densitometry is technique that is used to measure the density and mineral content of bones to check decreased bone mass, a clinical condition that results in brittle bones, which possess a high probability of getting fractured. The technique is predominantly used for the diagnosis of osteoporosis and determination of fracture risk.

High incidence of disorders that lead to loss of bone density, growth of the geriatric population, increase in technological advancements, and benefits offered by dual energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) devices drive the growth of the global bone densitometer market. However, high cost of bone densitometers and risks associated with them are expected to impede the market growth. On the contrary, health initiatives to promote awareness regarding osteoporosis are expected to offer potential opportunities for market expansion.

The global bone densitometers market is segmented on the basis of application, technology, end user, and region. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into central scan and peripheral scan. The technology segment is categorized into DEXA, ultrasound, and other technologies. Bone densitometers are used in hospitals, clinics, and other medical settings. Regionally, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, UK, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

– Central Scan

– Peripheral Scan

By Technology

– DEXA (Dual Energy X-ray Absorptiometry)

– Ultrasound

– Other

By End User

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– BeamMed Ltd.

– Demetech AB.

– DMS Imaging (a division of the DMS group)

– Ecolight S.p.A.

– General Electric Company

– Hologic, Inc.

– MEDILINK

– Medonica Co. LTD

– Osteometer MediTech, Inc.

– Swissray International, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Surge in incidence of osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiency

3.4.1.2. Increasing geriatric population

3.4.1.3. Technological advancements in the field of bone densitometry

3.4.1.4. Favorable reimbursement scenario in developed economies

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Risks associated with bone densitometers

3.4.2.2. High cost of bone densitometers

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Rise in awareness and surge in adoption of bone densitometers

3.4.3.2. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS

3.6. CLINICAL TRIALS

CHAPTER 4 BONE DENSITOMETERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. CENTRAL SCAN

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. PERIPHERAL SCAN

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 5 BONE DENSITOMETERS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. DUAL ENERGY X-RAY ABSORPTIOMETRY (DXA)

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. ULTRASOUND

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 6 BONE DENSITOMETERS MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. HOSPITALS

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. CLINICS

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. OTHER MEDICAL FACILITIES

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by country

CHAPTER 7 BONE DENSITOMETERS MARKET, BY REGION

7.1. OVERVIEW

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. NORTH AMERICA

7.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

7.2.2. Market size and forecast, by country

7.2.2.1. U.S.

7.2.2.1.1. U.S. bone densitometers market, by application

7.2.2.1.2. U.S. bone densitometers market, by technology

7.2.2.1.3. U.S. bone densitometers market, by end user

7.2.2.2. Canada

7.2.2.2.1. Canada bone densitometers market, by application

7.2.2.2.2. Canada bone densitometers market, by technology

7.2.2.2.3. Canada bone densitometers market, by end user

7.2.2.3. Mexico

7.2.2.3.1. Mexico bone densitometers market, by application

7.2.2.3.2. Mexico bone densitometers market, by technology

7.2.2.3.3. Mexico bone densitometers market, by end user

7.2.3. North America bone densitometers market, by application

7.2.4. North America bone densitometers market, by technology

7.2.5. North America bone densitometers market, by end user

Continue….

