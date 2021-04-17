Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market has grown by 21.8% to reach revenue of $3,916 million in 2016

Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Report Added by Premium Market Insights, forecasts that the global BPaaS market was valued at $3,916 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $15,144 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 21.8%from 2017 to 2023.

Business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) is the delivery of business process outsourcing services that are sourced from the cloud and constructed for multitenancy. BPaaS solutions offer enhanced business agility, scalability, reliability, and lower costs through transaction-based pricing. The implementation of BPaaS enables end-user industries to switch from a capital-intensive model to a consumption-based cost structure. Some of the major BPaaS solution providers including Fujitsu Limited, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, and others improve efficiency, security, and optimize business operations for enterprises through a robust virtual computing infrastructure.

Get Sample Copy at bit.ly/2X138hA

The banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI) segment is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the global BPaaS market, due to growth in customer base and internet users. Reduced investment cost for new hardware and software in banking sector, insurance industries, and capital market are expected to drive the BPaaS market in the near future. Moreover, the healthcare segment has exhibited an increasing cloud adoption across various regions, owing to the associated benefits of low cost and improved reliability & scalability.

Key Findings of the Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market:

• The hybrid deployment segment accounted for the highest share of the global BPaaS market in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.5%.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2016, valued at $1,790 million.

• The IT & telecom segment dominated the market, in terms of market share, during the forecast period.

• U.S. was the leading country in the market in 2016. In addition, Canada, China, Italy, Singapore, and other emerging nations are projected to provide significant opportunities for major players.

North America BPaaS market dominated the global market in 2016, owing to high demand for low-cost cloud infrastructure development and faster network accessibility. The developing countries, including China, Australia, and Brazil, have boosted the market growth. In addition, industry participants have focused on strengthening their portfolio of BPaaS industry solutions to ensure competence and effectiveness of cloud deployment for BPO services in other emerging markets such as Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The surge in ICT expenditure, increase in cloud adoption across several industry verticals including BFSI, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and government & education are anticipated to augment the market penetration. The prominent markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Europe, with developed cloud infrastructure, high adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology, and surge in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure deployment are anticipated to fuel the market growth in the near future.

Get Discount at bit.ly/2WTg3Su

North America was the highest revenue contributor to the global market in 2016, accounting for around 45.7% share of the global BPaaS market. In addition, Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 23.9% during the forecast period, owing to growing penetration of mobility and cloud adoption by small- and mid-sized companies.

The report features a competitive scenario of the BPaaS market and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players profiled in the study are Accenture, IBM Corporation, Capgemini, Genpact, Oracle Corporation, and Fujitsu Limited. All these players are involved in the competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership to augment the growth of the BPaaS market.

Place Direct Purchase order for Complete Report at bit.ly/2X4UBKB

About US:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876