China, India, and Southeast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market- Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, to 2023

Automotive OEM telematics are preinstalled solutions installed in automobiles, which consist of telematics equipment, connectivity, and services. The services are provided either free of cost or on a subscription basis.

Automotive manufacturers need to adhere to the safety standards defined by the governments of respective regions. The eCall system is one of the standard devices used in European vehicles for automatically dialing a helpline number and send location details in case of emergency. The European car manufacturing industry has been working in collaboration with connectivity device manufacturers and telecom service providers to offer connectivity solutions, which are as per the industry standards.

Ford Motors and BMW are the key leaders in the automotive OEM infotainment market. Harman has a Tier-1 supplier network in automotive OEM telematics services. Market giants, such as Ford, Toyota, and BMW, have consolidated their market position, hardware reliability, open platforms, and quality through various innovations in their services and extensive regional coverage.

Further, car manufacturers are focusing on providing faster communication tools for accessing large telematics codes.

Automotive OEM services have focused on fostering relationships with customers by improving services for a better user experience and launching new models, which are in compliance with the regulatory standards. Moreover, increase in collaborations between mobile network providers and automotive manufacturers to provide seamless telematics services to customers is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the telematics market in near future.

The market is divided on the basis of vehicle type, application, and region. On the basis of vehicle type, it is categorized into passenger cars, two-wheelers, heavy commercial vehicles (HCV), light commercial vehicles (LCV), and medium commercial vehicles (MCV). Solutions and services are the two major application segments included in the scope of our study. Further, the market is analyzed based on regions such as China, India, and Southeast Asia.

Some of the significant players operating in the market include Verizon, Harman, TomTom, AT&T, Vodafone Group PLC, Ford Motors Co., BMW, Telefonica, MiX Telematics, and Trimble Navigation Limited.

Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31347

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This study includes the analytical depiction of the China, Japan, and Southeast Asia automotive OEM telematics market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2016 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the OEM telematics industry.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY VEHICLE TYPE

Passenger Cars

HCV

LCV

MCV

Two-wheelers

BY APPLICATION

Solutions

Fleet Management

Navigation & Location-based Solutions

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

V2V & V2I

Tele-health Solutions

Remote Alarm & Monitoring

Remote Diagnostics

Driver & Vehicle Performance Analytics

Services

Design & Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Maintenance & Training

BY REGION

China

India

Southeast Asia

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31347

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]