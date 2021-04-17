Chronic Granulomatous Disease Market Future Technological Trends and Business Opportunities 2023

Market Highlights

Chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) is a rare inherited immune deficiency caused due to a random mutation in the DNA. People affected with this disease have weakened immune systems which do not function properly. CGD is of two types, namely, X-linked CGD and autosomal recessive type. According to The Chronic Granulomatous Disorder Society, about 60% of people with CGD have X-linked CGD. People with CGD generally have bacterial infections including Salmonella, Klebsiella, Actinomyces, Streptococcus, Nocardia, and Serratia among others. Moreover, fungal infections such as Aspergillus fumigatus and Aspergillus nidulans are also common. The rising prevalence of rare diseases, growing expenditure on healthcare sector in the developed economies, and increasing research and development activities are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the expensive diagnostic tests and treatment coupled with lack of awareness about the disease in the developing and underdeveloped economies may hamper the market growth over the assessment period.

The global chronic granulomatous disease market is currently dominated by many market players. The prominent players in the market are engaged in frequent new product launches and strategic collaborations to strengthen its market position. Currently, Actimmune (Interferon gamma-1b) manufactured by InterMune, Inc. is the approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for treatment of chronic granulomatous disease.

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global chronic granulomatous disease market during the forecast period owing to the growing prevalence of rare diseases, increasing research and development, and presence of well-developed healthcare sector. Europe is anticipated to hold the second largest position in the global chronic granulomatous disease market. The market growth in this region is attributed to the rising prevalence of rare diseases and increasing research and development activities. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing awareness about rare genetic diseases, and increasing government funding for the healthcare sector. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to hold the least share in the global market owing to the slowly developing healthcare sector especially in the African region.

The global chronic granulomatous disease market has been segmented into type, diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

The market, on the basis of type, is segmented into X-linked chronic granulomatous disease and autosomal recessive chronic granulomatous disease.

The market, by diagnosis, has been segmented into neutrophil function tests, genetic testing, prenatal testing, and others.

The market, by treatment, has been segmented into infection management, interferon-gamma, stem cell transplantation, and others. The infection management segment has been further segmented into trimethoprim, sulfamethoxazole, itraconazole, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, and others.

Some of the prominent players in the global chronic granulomatous disease market are Pfizer, Inc., InterMune, Inc., Novartis AG, Lonza Group, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Merck KGaA, Osiris Therapeutics, Inc, JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Maxcyte Inc., and Horizon Pharma Plc.

