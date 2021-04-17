Cider Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2023

Alcoholic beverages that are usually made from juice of apples are known as cider. Other fruits are also used to manufacture cider such as pears, chokeberries, sea buckthorn fruit, and Riesling grapes. Adding sugar or fruit to previously fermented juice increases the alcoholic content of the beverage. The alcohol content in cider varies from 1.2% to 12% ABV.

The global cider market has witnessed significant growth due to increase in consumption of cider and rise in preference of cider over mash-up & hybrid flavors among younger generation. In addition, surge in demand for organic & natural beverages and growth in concern over the use of synthetic ingredients in ready-to-drink beverages supplement the market growth. However, health issues such as mineral loss, bone density loss, increased risk of gastroparesis, and oral issues associated with the consumption of cider hamper the market growth.

The global cider market is segmented based on product, distribution channel, packaging, and geography. On the basis of product, the market is classified into apple flavored, fruit flavored, and perry. By distribution channel, it is categorized into on-trade and off-trade. The off-trade segment is further divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialist retailers, convenience stores, and others. Draught, cans, glass bottles, plastic bottles, and others are different types of packaging used in the cider market. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players in this study are as follows:

Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC

Asahi Premium Beverages

Aston Manor

C&C Group Plc

Carlsberg Breweries A/S

Carlton & United Breweries (CUB)

Distell

Halewood

Heineken UK Limited

The Boston Beer Company

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2016 to 2023 to assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to the individual market revenue.

The region-wise and country-wise cider market conditions are comprehensively analyzed.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape and the value chain analysis to understand the competitive environment across geographies.

An in-depth analysis of each segment of the cider market is provided to assist the prevailing market opportunities.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Apple Flavored

Fruit Flavored

Perry

By Distribution Channel

On-Trade

Off-trade

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

By Packaging

Draught

Cans

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

