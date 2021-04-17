Cigarettes in Guatemala Market 2019

“Cigarettes in Guatemala, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Guatemalan market. The report offers Market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis, and our in-house expertise.

The legitimate cigarette market in Guatemala stood at a forecasted 3,525 million pieces in 2017, which is more than double levels in 1990. Despite this, sales have been hit by growth in the non-duty paid sector during the past decade as well as wider factors such as restrictions on smoking in public places. Per capita consumption levels are up 21.9% on 1990, at 228 pieces in 2017.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2386250

Scope

– The legitimate cigarette market in Guatemala stood at a forecasted 3,525 million pieces in 2017, which is more than double levels in 1990. Despite this, sales have been hit by growth in the non-duty paid sector during the past decade as well as wider factors such as restrictions on smoking in public places. Per capita consumption levels are up 21.9% on 1990, at 228 pieces in 2017.

– The prospects for the market are for a fall in sales to 3,440 million pieces by 2027, representing a decline of 2.4% on 2017 levels. Annual per capita cigarette consumption is set to fall by 16.5% by 2027, to 190 pieces, remaining low by international comparison. Contraband will remain a problem with little evidence that current levels will be reduced.

Reasons to buy

– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

– The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

– This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes – prime intelligence for marketers.

– Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Companies Mentioned:

BAT

PMI

Tacasa

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2386250