Cigarettes in Zimbabwe, 2019

“Cigarettes in Zimbabwe, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in Zimbabwe.

Smoking has traditionally been widespread, tax increases driving up prices, and increased restrictions on public smoking. There are currently 0.97 million adults smoking regularly or occasionally, with 22.9% of adult male and 0.5% female smokers in 2017, or 11.7% of the adult population. In per capita terms, legitimate consumption now averages around 95 pieces in 2017, compared with 231 pieces in 2000 and 222 pieces in 1990.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report at http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2386251

What else does this report offer?

– Market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis and our in-house expertise.

– Detailed information such as market shares and recent developments of the manufacturers, leading brands along with company profiles.

– Regulations, taxation, retail pricing, smoking habit and the growing health concerns affecting overall production.

– Prospects and forecasts of overall sales and consumption for 2017 to 2027.

Scope

– Market volume in 2017 was 1.4 billion pieces

– In per capita terms, Zimbabwe consumers consumed an average of 95 cigarettes in 2017.

Reasons to buy

– Get a detailed understanding of consumption to align your sales and marketing efforts with the latest trends in the market.

– Identify the areas of growth and opportunities, which will aid effective marketing planning.

– As consumers’ product demands evolve, the dynamics between different countries also change – favoring some countries and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns.

– As a result, understanding the specific market dynamics of the country’s market is crucial to ensuring maximum future sales.

– The differing growth rates in regional product sales drive fundamental shifts in the market.

– This report provides detailed, authoritative data on these changes -prime intelligence for marketers.

– Understand the market dynamics and essential data to benchmark your position and to identify where to compete in the future.

Companies Mentioned:

BAT

Pacific Cigarette Company

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] http://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2386251

Table of Contents

1. Overview 5

2. Market Size 7

3. Market Structure 11

4. Manufacturers & Brands 13

5. Taxation & Retail 18

5.1. Taxation 18

5.2. Retail Prices 19

6. The Smoking Population 21

7. Production and Trade 25

7.1. Production 25

7.2. Imports 28

7.3. Exports 31

8. Operating Constraints 34

8.1. Advertising Restrictions 34

8.2. Health Warnings and Labeling Requirements 34

8.3. Other Restrictions 34

9. Company Profiles 35

10. Prospects & Forecasts 37

11. Appendix 39

11.1. What is this Report About? 39

11.2. Time Frame 39

11.3. Product Category Coverage 39