Cyber Security Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Security Type, Solution and End-user Industry Key Players -Symantec, Intel, Hewlett-Packard

Cyber security includes technologies, practices and processes that are designed to safeguard devices including computers to smartphones and all other automated devices with web-connectivity from unauthorized access, attack or damage. Cyber security ensures the privacy of data shared across the network. .

The report aims to provide an overview of global cyber security market with detailed market segmentation by security type, solution and application. The global cyber security market is anticipated to bolster owing to the increased preference for centralization by the organizations thereby, the rising need for data protection from rapidly increasing incidences of cybercrimes.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global cyber security market

– To analyze and forecast the global cyber security market on the basis of security type, solution and application

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall cyber security market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

– To profiles key cyber security players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Some of the leading players in cyber security market are Intel Security, Symantec Corporation, IBM Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., EMC RSA, Rapid7, Inc., Trend Micro, Inc., Fireeye, Inc. and Sophos Ltd.

Intel Security

Symantec Corporation,

IBM Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Cisco Systems, Inc.

EMC RSA

Rapid7, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Table of Contents

Introduction Key Takeaways Cyber Security Market Landscape Cyber Security Market – Key Industry Dynamics Cyber Security Market Analysis – Global Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Security Type Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Solution Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-user Industry Cyber Security Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Cyber Security Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

