Decorative Concrete Market Robust Expansion by Top Key Manufactures, Demand and Supply to 2023

Global Decorative Concrete Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Decorative Concrete Market Research Report 2019 published By Market Research Future, provides information on Global Decorative Concrete Industry Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Opportunity Assessment with Regional Analysis and Segmentation By Type (Stamped Concrete, Stained Concrete, Concrete Dyes, Polishing Concrete and Others), By Application (Residential and Non-residential), End Use (Floors, Driveways, Walls, Patios, and others) and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The Decorative Concrete Market is expected to grow over the CAGR of around 6.2% during the period 2017 to 2023.

Market Highlights:

Concrete is the most commonly used construction material all over the world. Decorative concrete is simply regular concrete with an added touch of unique coloring, patterns, or finishes. Growing construction sector, across the globe is driving the growth of the market. The recent increase in new construction start-ups, is leading to an increase in demand for decorative concrete. Additionally, the rise in the private non-residential spending such as hotels, is also expected to contribute in the growth of the market. Increase in renovation & remodeling activities, is also a positive influence on the growth of the market. However, the high cost of treatment of decorative concrete, may hamper the growth of the market.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4698

Key Players:

The prominent players in the global decorative concrete market include Sika AG (Switzerland), HeidelbergCement AG (Germany), LafargeHolcim Ltd (Switzerland), Boral Limited (Australia), Bomanite India (India), BASF SE (Germany), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), Mcknight Custom Concrete, Inc.(U.S.), Deco-Crete, LLC (U.S.), Seacoast Concrete (U.S.) and others.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global decorative concrete market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global decorative concrete market by its by type, by application, by end use and region.

By Type:

Stamped Concrete

Stained Concrete

Concrete Dyes

Polishing Concrete

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

By End Use:

Floors

Driveways

Walls

Patios

others

By Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Market Research Analysis:

For the purpose of this study, the global decorative concretes market has been divided into three segments such as by type, application and by end use. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as stamped concrete, stained concrete, concrete dyes, polishing concrete and others. Among types, stamped concrete accounts for the largest market share. Stamped concrete is a continuous concrete surface that has been molded or stamped to appear very much like individual pavers, bricks, stone, or even wood. It is widely used in the exterior applications such as pool decks, driveways & sidewalks, and patios. The demand and rapid growth of stamped concrete, are supported by its easy installation and higher strength.

On the basis of end use, the market has been segmented as floors, driveways, walls, patios, and others. Among the end use, floor accounted for the largest market share. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented as residential and non-residential. Residential segment accounted for the largest market share. Due to increasing population and urbanization, there has been a shift in the population in the urbanized areas, especially in developing nations. This transition leads to the increasing demand for homes and residential complexes. This drives the demand of the market from this sector. Non-residential segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increased investment in new commercial constructions and renovation projects, increase demand from this sector.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Continued……..

Early Diners Are Offered Free Customization- Up to 20%

Get Attractive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4698

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.