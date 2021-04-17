Direct Carrier Billing Market Report – Trends, Statistics, & Analysis

Direct carrier billing is an online payment procedure that enables customers to charge purchase cost into their phone bill. This is applicable to customers using smartphones or feature phone users. Direct carrier bill payment can be used by customers to purchase any online content on the digital platform. Earlier, this payment type was used for purchasing wallpaper features or ringtones; however, now it can be used to buy products and services via multiple channels. These channels include smartphones, desktop computers, smart TVs, and game consoles. For example, a customer can purchase a music streaming subscription on a smartphone by approving the payment on their phone.

Increasing consumers for digital content is the key driver bolstering the growth of direct carrier billing market. As customers who do not have access to the basic payment services such as credit or banks accounts can use direct carrier billing method to make purchases. Moreover, the rising number of mobile subscribers is another significant factor propelling the growth of direct carrier billing market. However, factors such as unfavorable government & taxation policy regimes may act the major restraining factor to the direct carrier billing market growth.

The “Global Direct Carrier Billing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in – depth study of the direct carrier billing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of direct carrier billing market with detailed market segmentation by end – user and geography. The global direct carrier billing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading direct carrier billing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global direct carrier billing market is segmented on the basis of end – user into apps and games, online media, and others.

The report also includes the profiles of key direct carrier billing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

– Bango plc

– Boku, Inc.

– Centili Limited

– Digital Turbine

– DIMOCO

– DOCOMO Digital

– Gemalto

– Infomedia Ltd.

– NTH Mobile

– txtNation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global direct carrier billing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The direct carrier billing market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the direct carrier billing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the direct carrier billing market in these regions.

