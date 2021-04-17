Diving Equipment Market is Expected to be Valued at US $5,106.7 million By 2025 | Global Analysis and Forecast Report

The global diving equipment market size was valued at $3,731.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $5,106.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.1% from 2018 to 2025.

Diving equipment are utility products used by underwater divers to facilitate the process of underwater diving for various purpose such as R&D, recreational, maintenance defense, and others. The essential equipment used in diving are underwater breathing apparatus, bouncy managing devices, diving suits, and others.

Diving equipment used during recreational diving are generally personal equipment and are carried by the diver, but during professional diving, especially when operating in the surface supplied or saturation mode, a lot of support equipment are involved in the diving activity and these equipment are not carried by the diver.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

American Underwater Products, Inc.,

Aqua Lung International,

Johnson Outdoors Inc.,

Mares S.p.A,

Poseidon Diving System AB,

Cressi Sub s.p.a,

Beuchat,

AQUATEC – DUTON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.,

H2Odyssey,

Dive Rite.

Diving equipment are utility products used while going under water. Diving may involve recreational, R&D, and defense activity. The growth of the diving equipment market is attributed to rise in disposable income, introduction of low cost airlines, surge in travel & tourism, especially in coastal area, rise in demand to involve adventurous activities during family vacations. In addition, rise in construction of sea links to facilitate the growth of trade and artificial construction of island in coastal cities such as Singapore, Dubai, and New York, is anticipated to foster the growth of the diving equipment market. Moreover, increase in R&D for oil & gas and development of large hydroelectric power plants is anticipated to further foster the growth of the market.

The report segments the global diving equipment industry based on type, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, it is divided into BCD & regulator, cylinder & diving propulsion vehicle, decompression chamber, exposure suit, and accessories. Based on distribution channel, it is categorized into specialty store, online, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players operating in the diving equipment market focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. They also focus on strengthening their market reach to maintain their goodwill in the ever-competitive market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.

The report provides a quantitative analysis to help the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

An extensive analysis of different segments facilitates to understand various products of the market.

The key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which predict the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

BCD & Regulator

Cylinder & Diving Propulsion Vehicle

Decompression Chamber

Exposure Suit

Accessories

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Store

Online

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Ireland

Norway

Netherlands

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Philippines

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Australia

Fiji

New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Egypt

South Africa

Cayman Islands

Honduras

Bahamas

Rest of LAMEA

