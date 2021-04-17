Drone Simulator Market 2019 Global Industry – Size, Trends, Outlook, Growth Rate, Key Players – Analysis to 2024

Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for Drone Simulator is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Drone Simulator in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

 

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
CAE Inc.
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (Ga-ASI)
Aegis Technologies
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
L3 Link Simulation & Training
Havelsan A.S.
Silkan
Simlat Uas & ISR Training Solutions
Leonardo S.P.A.
Zen Technologies Limited
Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Virtual Reality
Augmented Reality

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Commercial
Military

 

