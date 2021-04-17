E-commerce Payment Global Market 2019 Top Key Players – Alipay, Tenpay, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard and Forecast to 2023

E-commerce Payment is a transaction of buying or selling online. Electronic commerce payment draws on technologies such as mobile commerce, electronic funds transfer, Internet marketing, online transaction processing, electronic data interchange (EDI) and automated data collection systems. It has become increasingly popular due to the widespread use of the internet-based shopping and banking. Payment method security technology, payment customer experience are fast updating all the time. These are also the key features market players engaging to lead the run from all over the whole.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the E-commerce Payment in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Alipay

Tenpay

PayPal

Visa

MasterCard

China UnionPay

American Express

JCB

Discover

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Real-time bank transfers & offline bank transfers

Cash on delivery

Direct debits

E-invoices

Digital wallets

PostPay

PrePay

Pre-paid cards

Debit cards

Credit cards

Charge cards

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 E-commerce Payment Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Real-time bank transfers & offline bank transfers

1.2.2 Cash on delivery

1.2.3 Direct debits

1.2.4 E-invoices

1.2.5 Digital wallets

1.2.6 PostPay

1.2.7 PrePay

1.2.8 Pre-paid cards

1.2.9 Debit cards

1.2.10 Credit cards

1.2.11 Charge cards

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 USA Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Alipay

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 E-commerce Payment Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Type 1

2.1.2.2 Type 2

2.1.3 Alipay E-commerce Payment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Tenpay

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 E-commerce Payment Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Type 1

2.2.2.2 Type 2

2.2.3 Tenpay E-commerce Payment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 PayPal

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 E-commerce Payment Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Type 1

2.3.2.2 Type 2

2.3.3 PayPal E-commerce Payment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 Visa

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 E-commerce Payment Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Type 1

2.4.2.2 Type 2

2.4.3 Visa E-commerce Payment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 MasterCard

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 E-commerce Payment Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Type 1

2.5.2.2 Type 2

2.5.3 MasterCard E-commerce Payment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

……..CONTINUED

