Electronic Cigarette Market is Expected to witness a CAGR of More than 17.4% Between 2017 and 2023

The global electronic cigarette market is expected to garner $26,839 million by 2023, from $8,610 million in 2016, registering a CAGR of 17.4% from 2017 to 2023. An electronic cigarette is a battery-operated device that emanates dosages of vaporized nicotine or non-nicotine solutions for the user. It aims to provide a similar sensation to inhaling tobacco smoke, without the smoke. Electronic cigarettes are marketed as e-cigarettes, e-cigs, electronic nicotine delivery systems, vaporizer cigarettes, and vape pens. Various smokers opt to electronic cigarette as a way to stop or cut down on smoking.

Electronic cigarette provides consumers with smoke and ash less vaping, thereby making it socially acceptable. Electronic cigarette is less harmful than regular cigarette, which causes reduced health issues as compared to tobacco smoking thereby driving the market growth. Change in lifestyle and preferences, and increased affluence of people in emerging economies is further anticipated to driving the growth of market. Moreover, tobacco manufacturers are focusing on new technology development, which has created significant importance for electronic cigarette. Electronic cigarette manufacturers invest more in technology to sustain in the competitive space to make their products stand ahead of their competitors. Thus, rise in development and innovations of e-cigarette and vapor technology is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. However, stringent government rules & regulations on manufacturing of e-cigarette and rise in the number of reported adverse events restrain the market growth.

The global electronic cigarette market is segmented based on product type, flavor, distribution channel, and region. Based on product type, the market is divided into disposable, rechargeable, and modular. Flavor in electronic cigarette includes tobacco, botanical, fruit, sweet, beverage, and others. Based on distribution channel the market is categorized into specialist e-cig shops, online, supermarkets, tobacconist, and others. The market is analyzed based on region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players profiled in this study include

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek Llc

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours Llc

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product Type

– Disposable

– Rechargeable

– Modular

By Flavor

– Tobacco

– Botanical

– Fruit

– Sweet

– Beverage

– Others

By Distribution Channel

– Specialist E-cig Shops

– Online

– Supermarkets

– Tobacconist

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Malaysia

– South Korea

– India

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Costa Rica

– Paraguay

– Israel

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS

– Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Ltd.

– Dongguan Wismec Electronics Co., Ltd.

– iPV Vaping Technology

– Logic Technology Development LLC.

– White Cloud Electronic Cigarettes

– VOLCANO

– Shenzhen Fest Technology Co., Ltd.

– LifestylE Cig.

– Innokin

– AVAIL Vapor

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Advancement in technology

3.4.1.2. Electronic cigarette serves as safer alternative than tobacco cigarette

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Implementation of strict legal framework on electronic cigarette

3.4.2.2. Risks associated with the use of electronic cigarettes and reported incidents

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. High untapped market potential in the emerging economies

3.5. PATENT ANALYSIS

3.5.1. Patent Analysis, by Year

3.5.2. Patent Analysis, by Country

3.5.3. Patent Analysis, by Company

3.6. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016-2023 (%)

CHAPTER 4 ELECTRONIC CIGARETTE MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. DISPOSABLE

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

4.3. RECHARGEABLE

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region

4.4. MODULAR

Continue….

