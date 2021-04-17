Engineered T Cells Market is Expected to witness a CAGR of More than 46.5% Between 2017 and 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Engineered T Cells Market by Type (Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes, T Cell Receptor, and Chimeric Antigen Receptor), Application (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Melanoma, Leukemia, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Cancer Research Centers, and Clinics) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Engineered T Cells Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

T cell is a type of white blood cell and plays an important role in cell-medicated immunity. Engineered T cells are genetically modified T cells, specifically altered for therapeutic actions against autoimmune diseases and various types of cancers. The engineered T cells are delivered into patients’ body to reduce toxicity levels and restrict antigen escape (inability of immune system to respond to an infectious agent) for elimination of cancerous cells. The global engineered T cells market was valued at $145.97 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach at $2,124.02 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 46.5% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in of incidence of various types of cancers and autoimmune diseases is projected to drive the growth of the engineered T cells market. In addition, advantages offered by engineered T cells therapies over traditional cancer treatments such as chemotherapy, high technological advancements, and increase access to medical insurance are expected to boost the market growth. However, high cost associated with T cells therapies and lack of awareness about T cells therapies hinder the growth of this market.

The engineered T cells market is segmented based on type, application, end user, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is categorized into chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) modified T cells, tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), and T cells receptor (TCR) modified T cells. By application, it is classified into lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, melanoma, leukemia, and other applications. Depending on end user, it is fragmented into hospitals, cancer research centers, and clinics. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type

– Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR)

– Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes (TIL)

– T-cell Receptor (TCR)

By Application

– Lung Cancer

– Breast Cancer

– Colorectal Cancer

– Melanoma

– Leukemia

– Others

By End User

– Hospitals

– Cancer Research Centers

– Clinics

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Taiwan

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Turkey

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Autolus Limited

– Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

– Cell Medica

– Elli Lilly and Company

– Gilead Sciences, Inc.

– Juno Therapeutics

– Novartis AG

– Oxford Biomedica

vPfizer Inc.

– Precision Bioscience

The other players in the value chain include (profiles not included in the report)

– Redmile Group

– Seeking Alpha

– Unum Therapeutics Inc.

