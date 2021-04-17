France – Transport and Logistics: Government initiatives driving growth (Strategy, Performance and Risk Analysis)

France boasts an extensive transportation network. Roadways registered a CAGR of 0.7%, rising from 1,053,939.0km in 2012 to 1,092,844.3km in 2017. The country is a major international transportation hub with Charles De Gaulle airport in Paris among the busiest in Europe. The presence of extensive transportation infrastructure is a major strength as it facilitates the development of new transportation and logistics facilities. In October 2016, FedEx Express announced plans to expand its distribution hub at Charles De Gaulle airport with a capital investment of US$221.2m (EUR200m).

Ask for PDF Sample with Full TOC at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2164017

MarketLine’s Premium industry reports provide a comprehensive overview of the market and include sections on: risk and reward, key industry trends and drivers, SWOT analysis, competitive landscape, innovation, deals, key developments, and industry benchmarking to compare key performance indicators with regional and global markets.

Key Highlights

Increasing passenger volumes to catalyze GVA growth over forecast period

Rail transport GVA registered a CAGR of -0.8%, falling from US$14.0bn in 2012 to US$13.5bn in 2017 due to a decline in freight traffic. However, GVA is anticipated to post a CAGR of 2.7%, from US$13.8bn in 2018 to US$15.4bn in 2022 as the volume of rail passengers rises over the forecast period due to the development of a high-speed rail link between Paris, Bordeaux, and Rennes.

Capacity reductions to lead to a decline in air freight

Air freight traffic recorded a CAGR of -2.9%, falling from 4.6 billion ton kms in 2012 to 4.0 billion ton kms in 2017, and is anticipated to post a CAGR of -2.0%, from 3.9 billion ton kms in 2018 to 3.6 billion ton kms in 2022. The major reason for the decline is anticipated to be the removal of freighter aircraft from active service by Air France in an attempt to reduce operating losses.

Warehousing and storage GVA to increase over the forecast period

Warehousing and storage GVA registered a CAGR of -1.5%, from US$40.5bn in 2012 to US$37.5bn in 2017. However, as a result of investment in the construction and modernization of warehouses by major freight forwarders such as Bollore SA, and ecommerce retailers such as Amazon, due to the increased

Scope of services provided by modern warehouses, GVA is anticipated to post a CAGR of 1.8%, from US$38.1bn in 2018 to US$40.9bn in 2022.

Ask for Discount before [email protected] http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/discount/2164017

Scope

– Risk & Reward Index: The Risk & Reward index compares the position of France’s transport and logistics industry with other countries in the region in terms of specific risk and reward parameters.

– Industry Snapshot and Industry View: Key transport and logistics industry statistics include freight traffic, freight volume, fleet size, passengers, import and exports gross value added, FDI and trends driving market performance.

– Industry SWOT Analysis: Discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats impacting market performance and investment in France’s transport and logistics market.

– Industry Benchmarking: Benchmark how France’s transport and logistics market is performing compared to regional and global markets in terms of GVA, fleet size and freigth traffic by mode.

– Competitive Landscape: Overview of industry players compared with their peers across a set of indicators.

Reasons to buy

– How is the market performing in terms of indicators such as freight traffic, freight volume, fleet size, passengers, import and export, gross value added and FDI?

– How risky is it to invest in the France transport and logistics industry compared to other countries in Western Europe?

– What is driving the performance of key industry segments such as land, air, water and rail?

– Who are the leading players in the French transport and logistics industry and their presence in respective segment?

– What trends are being witnessed within the French transport and logistics industry?

– What are the France transport and logistics industry’s strengths and weaknesses and what opportunities and threats does it face?

– What are the recent developments and innovations in the French transport and logistics industry?

Enquire before Buying at http://orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2164017