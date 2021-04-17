“Future of the Algerian Defense Industry – Market Attractiveness, Competitive Landscape and Forecasts to 2023”, published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with detailed analysis of both historic and forecast defense industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.

This report offers detailed analysis of the Algerian defense industry with market size forecasts covering the next five years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for the industry, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

With a defense budget of US$9.8 billion in 2018, Algeria is currently the largest military spender in the African region. Military expenditure is strongly supported by the presence of the oil and natural gas industry, where revenues are directed towards strengthening defense and security. The increased threat of terrorism from the Islamic group Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) operating in North Africa, an arms race with neighboring countries such as Morocco and Tunisia, and the ongoing modernization of its armed forces are key factors expected to drive military expenditure. The instability in neighboring Libya, coupled with the rapid spread of Islamic State (IS) in the country, has compelled Algeria to bolster its defenses and develop a robust defense posture. The Algerian defense industry is expected to grow from US$10 billion in 2019 to US$11.9 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 4.31% over the forecast period.

In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following –

– The Algerian defense industry market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the Algerian defense industry during 2019-2023, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for the industry. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s expenditure and modernization patterns

– Budget allocation and key challenges: insights into procurement schedules formulated within the country and a breakdown of the defense budget with respect to capital expenditure and revenue expenditure. It also details the key challenges faced by defense market participants within the country

– Import and Export Dynamics: analysis of prevalent trends in the country’s imports and exports over the last five years

– Market opportunities:list of the top ten defense investment opportunities over the next 5 years

– Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the Algerian defense industry.

Rosoboronexport

Entreprise Nationale des Véhicules Industriels Vehicles

NIMR-Algerie Joint Stock Company

Khenchela Mechanical Constructions Establishment

Seriana Company of Industrial Achievements

National Office of Explosive Substances

