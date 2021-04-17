Genomics In Cancer Care 2019 – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
Summary
This report studies the global Genomics In Cancer Care market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Genomics In Cancer Care market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
Illumina
Affymetrix
Agilent Technologies
Roche Diagnostics
Cancer Genetics
Beckman Coulter
Bio-Rad Labs
Danaher Corporation
Merck
Pacific Biosciences
Quest Diagnostics
Luminex
Abbott Molecular Oxford Gene Technology
PerkinElmer
Qiagen
GE Healthcare
Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Genome Sequencing
PCR
Microarray
Nucleic Acid Extraction
Purification
Market segment by Application, split into
Diagnostics
Personalized Medicine
Drug Discovery & Development
Research
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Genomics In Cancer Care
1.1 Genomics In Cancer Care Market Overview
1.1.1 Genomics In Cancer Care Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Genomics In Cancer Care Market by Type
1.3.1 Genome Sequencing
1.3.2 PCR
1.3.3 Microarray
1.3.4 Nucleic Acid Extraction
1.3.5 Purification
1.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Diagnostics
1.4.2 Personalized Medicine
1.4.3 Drug Discovery & Development
1.4.4 Research
2 Global Genomics In Cancer Care Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Illumina
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 Affymetrix
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Agilent Technologies
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 Roche Diagnostics
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 Cancer Genetics
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 Beckman Coulter
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 Bio-Rad Labs
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Danaher Corporation
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 Merck
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 Pacific Biosciences
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Genomics In Cancer Care Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 Quest Diagnostics
3.12 Luminex
3.13 Abbott Molecular Oxford Gene Technology
3.14 PerkinElmer
3.15 Qiagen
3.16 GE Healthcare
3.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific
4 Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Genomics In Cancer Care Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Genomics In Cancer Care in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Genomics In Cancer Care
