Global Almond Oil Market Size is Set to Grow at a Remarkable Pace in the Coming Years
Global almond oil market was valued at $1,118 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $2,680 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2017 to 2023. Almond oil is considered as one of the best oils for hair and skin care remedies. It consists of vitamins, such as Vitamin E, minerals, protein, and essential fatty acids (EFAs). It is particularly high in the monounsaturated fatty acid called oleic acid. Moreover, the nutrients and beneficial properties of almond oil make it a powerful cosmetic ingredient. In addition, almond oil is also rich in vitamin E, which makes it favorable for addition to skincare products. Other benefits offered by almond oils include skin rejuvenation such as increased levels of collagen production deriving from the fact that it can penetrate the skin more deeply. Furthermore, other medicinal properties of almond oils include relief to damaged skin occurring by sun exposure, treatment of dry skin. Sweet almond oil is also safe for digesting internally and thus considered as popular medical oil in the Unani system of Medicine.
The global almond oil market is witnessing rapid growth in the recent years owing to increase in demand in personal care and medical industry. The suitability of almond oils for all skin types to soften, soothe, and re-condition the skin increases its utilization in aromatherapy. Moreover, the growth in demand for aromatherapy coupled with increase in the number of spa customers further drives the sales of various essential oils including almond-based oils. Moreover, the advent of supermarkets as distribution channels to supply almond oil to consumers coupled with the rise in global population has amplified the demand for these supermarkets, which in turn positively impacts the market growth. The growth in consumer demand for innovative food products, in regions such as Europe and North America also creates new opportunities for almond oil products.
The report segments the market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated as sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. Based on application, the market is classified as food preparation, cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is divided as hypermarkets & supermarkets, food specialty stores, pharmacy, cosmetic discounters, and others. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31242
Major players operating in this market are
AOS Products Private Limited
Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
Blue Diamond Growers, Inc.
Caloy Quality Natural Oils
Eden Botanicals
Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd.
Liberty Vegetable Oil Company
Mountain Ocean
NOW Foods
Proteco Oils
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2016 to 2023 of almond oil market, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.
Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.
Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided.
An in-depth analysis of current research and clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors that highlight the market behavior.
Leading players and their key developments in recent years are listed.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
Sweet Almond Oil
Bitter Almond Oil
By Application
Food Preparation
Cooking Oil
Confectionery
Others (Salad Dressings and Vegetable Dips)
Cosmetic
Skin Care
Hair Care
Pharmaceutical
Others (Biofuel and Lubricant)
By Distribution Channel
Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
Food Specialty Stores
Pharmacy
Cosmetic Discounters
Others (Convenience Stores and Online Stores)
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Chile
UAE
Turkey
Rest of LAMEA
KEY PLAYERS
Natural Sourcing LLC
Aromantic Ltd.
Camden-Grey Essential Oils, Inc.
Spectrum Laboratory Products Inc.
Akoma International Ltd.
Advanced Biotech
Complete report details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31242
Table of Content
CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION
1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION
1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
1.4.1. Secondary research
1.4.2. Primary research
1.4.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY
2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE
CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE
3.2. KEY FINDINGS
3.2.1. Top investment pockets
3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers
3.3.3. Threat of new entrants
3.3.4. Threat of substitutes
3.3.5. Competitive rivalry
3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS
3.4.1. Drivers
3.4.1.1. Rise in demand of aromatherapy products
3.4.1.2. Increasing preference for natural ingredients
3.4.1.3. Growing applications in pharmaceutical industry
3.4.1.4. Rapid urbanization
3.4.2. Restraints
3.4.2.1. High price of almond oil
3.4.3. Opportunities
3.4.3.1. Supportive government regulations
3.4.3.2. Increasing demand from emerging economies
3.5. TOP PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016
CHAPTER 4 GLOBAL ALMOND OIL MARKET, BY TYPE
4.1. INTRODUCTION
4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast
4.2. SWEET ALMOND OIL
4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region
4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country
4.3. BITTER ALMOND OIL
4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities
4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, By Region
4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast, By Country
Continued…
Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31242
Contact Us:
Company Name: Report Ocean
Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India
Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Name: Varda
URL: www.reportocean.com
email: [email protected]