Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market Demand, Scope, Future Expectations, Market overview by 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, A digital circuit consists of microprocessors that are capable of processing only on digital signals, but not in the analog form. An analog-to-digital converter (ADC) is an electronic component that accepts analog (continuous) input and transforms it into digital (discrete) output. Such types of ADCs are placed at the front-end of any digital circuit, which processes analog signals from the exterior world. For example, a microphone converting the human voice into digital format.

The report “Global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023, is an accumulation of different segments of global Analog-to-Digital Converters Market including the market breakdown – BY PRODUCT – Pipelined ADC, Integrating ADC, Successive Approximation ADC, Delta-sigma ADC, Others (Ramp ADC/Flash ADC). BY APPLICATION – Consumer Electronics, Industrial. BY REGION – North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa. The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The Analog-to-Digital Converters market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market.

The key market players in the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market are – Analog Devices, Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Sony Corporation, Maxim Integrated, Adafruit Industries, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Co., Renesas Electronics Corporation, National Instruments, Diligent Inc.

Research Methodology

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the Analog-to-Digital Converters market:

​

What is likely to be the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global Analog-to-Digital Converters market from 2018 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market?

What is the Analog-to-Digital Converters market outlook by during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

Which will be leading the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global Analog-to-Digital Converters market by 2023?

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Competitive intelligence and strategies of companies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.3.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4. High-to-moderate intensity of rivalry

3.3.5. Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growing disposable income

3.5.1.2. Technological advancements

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Complex design of the device

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Encouragement in digitization of work processes by government in emerging economies

3.5.3.2. Continuous pressure for high performance & enhanced efficiency of the device

CHAPTER 4 ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTERS MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PIPELINED ADC

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. INTEGRATING ADC

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.4. SUCCESSIVE APPROXIMATION ADC

4.4.1. Key market trends

4.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.4. Market analysis by country

4.5. DELTA-SIGMA ADC

4.5.1. Key market trends

4.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.4. Market analysis by country

4.6. OTHERS (RAMP ADC, FLASH ADC/PARALLEL COMPARATOR)

4.6.1. Key market trends

4.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTERS MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. INDUSTRIAL

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 ANALOG-TO-DIGITAL CONVERTERS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.6. U.S.

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.7. Canada

6.2.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.2.8. Mexico

6.2.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.2.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3. EUROPE

6.3.1. Key market trends

6.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.6. UK

6.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.7. Germany

6.3.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.8. France

6.3.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.3.9. Rest of Europe

6.3.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.3.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4. ASIA-PACIFIC

6.4.1. Key market trends

6.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.5. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.6. China

6.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.7. Japan

6.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.8. India

6.4.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.9. Australia

6.4.9.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.9.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.4.10. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.4.10.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends

6.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.4. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.5. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.6. Latin America

6.5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.6.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.7. The Middle East

6.5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.7.2. Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.8. Africa

6.5.8.1. Market size and forecast, by product type

6.5.8.2. Market size and forecast, by application

