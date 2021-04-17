Global Digital Pen Market is Estimated to flourish at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5% by 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, The global digital pen market was valued at $326.79 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $815.78 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2017 to 2023. Digital pen or smart pen is an input device which is used to captures the handwritten notes into digital notes and can be used with tablets, smart phones, digital paper, and many more surfaces. The global digital pen market is expected to witness significant growth rate, owing to surge in demand for digitization across various end users including BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, and manufacturing.

The report “Global Digital Pen Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2017-2023, is an accumulation of different segments of global Digital Pen market including the market breakdown – By Platform Type – Android, iOS, Windows. By Technology – Camera Digital Pen, Accelerometer Digital Pen, Trackball Digital Pen, Others (Active digital pen and Positional digital pen). By End User – BFSI, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecom, Others (Education and Retail). By Region – North America – (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa). The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The global Digital Pen market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global Digital Pen market.

The key market players in the global Digital Pen market are – Apple Inc., Canon Inc., Hanvon Technology Co. Ltd, HP Enterprise Development, Livescribe Inc., Moleskine, NeoLab Convergence, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Wacom, and Xcallibre.

Research Methodology

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the global Digital Pen market:

What is likely to be the global Digital Pen market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global Digital Pen market from 2017 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global Digital Pen market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global Digital Pen market?

What is the Digital Pen market outlook by during the forecast period, 2017-2023?

Which will be leading the global Digital Pen market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global Digital Pen market by 2023?

