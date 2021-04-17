Global Organic Pesticides Market to grow 14.9% CAGR by 2023 | New Study

The global organic pesticides market size was $99,200 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $279,195 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Pesticides are defined as mixtures of substances that are deployed to control, prevent, destroy, repel, and attract any biological organism classified as a pest. Organic pesticides are pesticides that are added during cultivation of organic food. These pesticides are produced in accordance with the Organic Act (USDA). Moreover, the USDA has allowed the usage of certain synthetic pesticides, such as sulfur, oil sprays, and copper-based fungicides, on organic food production. In addition, according to the National Organic Program Standards, these pesticides do not pose any harm/risk to humans.

The global organic pesticides market is driven by growth in demand for food and organic food, ongoing greater utilization of pesticides, due to significant advancements in pest management procedures and technology, and favorable governmental policies. Furthermore, reduction of farmers land and adoption of genetically modified crops create demand for synthetic organics in the market. However, the presence of multiple end users leading to difficulty in managing inventory & distribution costs, and growth in sale of spurious pesticides hamper the market growth.

The report segments the global organic pesticides market based on product, crop type, mode of application, and application. Based on product, the market is classified natural and synthetic. Based on crop type, the global market is bifurcated into permanent and arable. Based on mode of application, the market is divided into seed treatment, on farm, and after harvest. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The prominent players in the global organic pesticides industry have strategically focused on product launches as their key strategy to gain significant share in the market.

The key players profiled in the report are

Mark Organics

Bayer Cropscience

Sikko Industries Ltd.

PARRY AMERICA

Monsanto

Arysta LifeScience

Andermatt Biocontrol Ag

DuPont

Dow AgroSciences

Certis USA LLC

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and emerging estimations in the global organic pesticides market.

In-depth analysis of the industry is conducted through market estimations of key segments for the period 2017 to 2023.

Competitive intelligence of leading manufacturers and distributors of organic pesticides helps understand the competitive scenario across geographies.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrain the growth of the global organic pesticides market is provided in the report.

Extensive analysis of the industry is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

The key players are profiled along with their strategies to determine the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Product

Natural

Synthetic

By Crop Type

Permanent

Arable

By Mode of Application

Seed Treatment

On Farm

After Harvest

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Rest of LAMEA

Other players in the value chain, include

Swaroop Agrochemical Industries

Sikko Industries Limited

BioNature

Ortect Organics

Sushil Corporation

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.2.2. Top Winning Strategies

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

3.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

3.3.5. Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Growth in demand for organic produce and other products produced through organic farming

3.4.1.2. Organic pesticides are competitive in both price and efficiency

3.4.1.3. Organic pesticides are environmentally friendly and meet stringent organic farming requirements

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Lack of profit from niche market products

3.4.2.2. Limited evidence base and practical experience with biologically based IPM technologies

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.4.3.1. Shift of focus towards biodegradable and organic products

3.4.3.2. Advancements in organic pesticide manufacturing technology

3.5. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

CHAPTER 4 ORGANIC PESTICIDES MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. NATURAL

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

4.2.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

4.3. SYNTHETIC

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast by Region

4.3.3. Market Size and Forecast by Country

Continued…

