Global PC System Industry Outlook for 1Q 2019 and Beyond

Worldwide PC and Tablet Market in the first half of 2019 is to be affected by the continuous US-China trade dispute and shortage of Intel’s CPU; although the market in the second half of the year is estimated to grow with some new stimuli, the overall market growth in 2019 is forecast to remain flat compared to 2018. This report provides an overview of global PC system market and volume forecast for the period 2019-2023 and looks into the future development trends of the industry by examining the development of major brands and their OEM/ODM partners.

Companies covered

Acer, AMD, Apple, ASUS, Compal, Dell, HP, Intel, Inventec, Lenovo, Microsoft, Nintendo, NVidia, Pegatron, Quanta, Wistron

List of Topics

Development of global PC system market, touching on volume forecast for the period 2019-2023

Global desktop PC and notebook PC market share in 2017-2018 with breakdown by vendor such as Lenovo, HP, Dell, Acer, ASUS, and Apple, and by shipment destination

Development of the Taiwan PC industry, touching on desktop PC, notebook PC, and tablet shipment volume forecast; quarter shipment volume review from 1Q 2017 to 4Q 2019

Analysis of the global PC value chain, touching on the relations between brands such as HP, Lenovo, Dell, Apple, ASUS, and Acer and OEM/ODMs such as Compal, Quanta, Wistron, Inventec, Pegatron, etc.

Analysis of major trends in the PC and ICT industry such as CPU development of Intel and NVidia and includes the development of video streaming services provided by Google Stadia, Microsoft Project XCloud, and Nintendo Switch

Risks and opportunities for the future of PC market and industry from market, product, and vendor perspectives

Table of Contents

Development of Worldwide PC System Market

Development of Taiwanese PC Industry

Major Trends in the PC System and ICT Industry

Conclusion

