GPON Equipment Market Analysis, Research, Outlook & Forecast until 2023

As per KD Market Insights research, GPON (Gigabit-Capable Passive Optical Networks) equipment comprises single optical fiber that can be accessed by multiple users through passive optical splitters. It is one of the most cost-effective technologies used for deployment of FTTH (Fiber to the Home). GPON standards use larger variable length packets compared to PON (Passive Optical Network) standards for offering better efficiency and higher bandwidth.

The report “Global GPON Equipment Market – Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023, is an accumulation of different segments of global GPON Equipment Market including the market breakdown By Equipment Type – Optical Line Terminal, Optical Network Terminal. By End-use Industry – Hospitals, Residential, IT & Telecom, Others. By Region – North America, U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe, UK, Germany, France, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, Latin America, Middle East, Africa. The report further analyses market dynamics, competitive landscape and profiles key participants of the industry.

The GPON Equipment market has witnessed various strategic and technological developments in the past few years, carry out by different companies in their attempt to attain and increase their individual market shares. Some of the strategies that major players conduct and that are covered in this report includes product launches, partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions and expansion. The preferred strategy for the companies has been product launches and expansion that helped them to strengthen their positions in the global GPON Equipment market.

The key market players in the global GPON Equipment market are – Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Ericsson AB, Ubiquoss Inc., Motorola solutions, Dasan Zhone Solutions, Calix, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., ZTE Corporation

Research Methodology

This market research report offers in-depth insights and is the aftermath of extensive research methodology encompassing broad secondary research, scrupulous primary interviews with industry experts and validation & triangulation with the KD Market Insights internal repository and statistical analysis tools. 500+ authenticated secondary sources, including company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles, have been used to collect the data. About 30+ rigorous primary interviews with industry participants across the value chain in all five regions and experts have been performed to gather both qualitative and quantitative insights.

The report answers the following questions on the GPON Equipment market:

What is likely to be the global GPON Equipment Market size by 2023? What will be the CAGR during the forecast period?

What are major factors driving the growth of global GPON Equipment Market from 2018 to 2023?

Which factors are hindering the growth of the global GPON Equipment Market and its impact analysis?

What are recent trends and developments in the global GPON Equipment Market?

What is the GPON Equipment market outlook by during the forecast period, 2019-2023?

Which will be leading the global GPON Equipment Market by 2023?

Which region will be leading the global GPON Equipment Market by 2023?

Table of Contents:

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.2.3.1. Rise in demand for higher bandwidth

3.2.3.2. Surge in demand for internet connectivity

3.2.3.3. Lesser range than optical network

3.2.3.4. Slow data transmission speed during peak usage

3.2.3.5. Rapid adoption of FTTH services

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in demand for higher bandwidth

3.5.1.2. Surge in demand for internet connectivity

3.5.1.3. Lower network cost and energy consumption

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Slow data transmission speed during peak usage

3.5.2.2. Lesser range than active optical network

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in digitalization and automation across industry verticals

3.5.3.2. Rapid adoption of FTTH services

CHAPTER 4 GPON EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. OPTICAL LINE TERMINAL (OLT)

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast

4.3. OPTICAL NETWORK TERMINAL (ONT)

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast

CHAPTER 5 GPON EQUIPMENT MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. HOSPITALS

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast

5.3. RESIDENTIALS

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast

5.4. IT & TELECOM

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast

5.5. OTHERS

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast

