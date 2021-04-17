Healthy Smoothies Market 2019 to 2023 | Industry Share, Growth, Statistics, Competitor Landscape, Key Players Analysis, Trends and Forecast

Market Overview

A smoothie is a thick beverage which is prepared by blending raw fruits or vegetables. Healthy smoothie is also like a smoothie which is rich in Vitamins, Fibers, and other Nutrients. Healthy smoothies are usually prepared from Fruits, Vegetables and Seeds. Healthy smoothies are extremely high in nutrition, easy to prepare, and can be stored in the refrigerator for later consumption. Commercially available healthy smoothies in the market have key ingredients as Chia Seeds, Flax, Papaya Extract and Spinach. Healthy smoothies are a rich source of antioxidants, which attracts the consumers for its health benefits. However, the demand for blended healthy smoothies is increasing, owing to better taste and extra health benefits. Increasing demand for smoothies in a global market coupled with health benefits associated with the product is growing the market for healthy smoothies at an incremental pace.

It has been witnessed that consumers are demanding more for convenience beverages to boost their energy, which is driving the growth of healthy smoothie’s market. Moreover, increasing health conscious population is also having a positive impact on the growth of this market. Rise in disposable income and change in consumption pattern among the consumers is another factor contributing to the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing working population demand “on-the-go” beverages for instant intake of energy to the body. Escalating demand for functional beverages is driving the market for healthy smoothie’s market. Change in lifestyle, increasing consumption of functional foods and beverages, and increasing awareness for health benefits associated with healthy smoothies have raised the demand for healthy smoothie on a global level. Innovation in flavors and the packaging of the product have encouraged the market to grow at a fast pace.

Competitive Analysis

Owing to rise in health consciousness among the consumers on a global level, the demand for healthy smoothie have gained massive growth. Based on this, the established manufacturers in the global healthy smoothie market have undergone high R&D investments to boost their product quality and introduce wide range of product-line. Moreover, new players are expected to enter into the market owing to escalating demand for the product from the consumers end. The key strategy followed by key players majorly include product innovations followed by innovative packaging and promotional activities.

The key players profiled in Healthy Smoothies Market report are

Bolthouse Farms, Inc. (U.S.),

Barfresh Food Group (U.S.),

MTY Food Group (Canada),

Innocent Drinks (U.K.),

Smoothie King (U.S.),

Crussh Juice Bars (Australia)

Freshens (U.S.)

Latest Industry Updates

July 2017 Tropical Smoothie Café which is a leading brand known for its better-for-your food and smoothies with a tropical twist announced the launch of Tropical Party Passport campaign. This campaign allows the customers’ order smoothie to receive a free 24 oz. smoothie for each 10 purchased.

Aug 2017 Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. launched three new Hydration Smoothies at all its stores. The three flavors launched include watermelon hibiscus, lemon green tea and dragon fruit smoothies.

May 2016 Smoothie King Franchises, Inc. announced the launch of a new line of Summer Hydration Smoothies at all its store locations. All four smoothies are blended with coconut water and strawberries to provide more potassium than the leading sports drinks, this will help the consumers to stay hydrated.

May 2016 Costa, U.K based coffee shop chain announced the launch of their new range of smoothies and wraps for summers. The smoothies are prepared with 100% fresh fruit, blended and prepared by Costa’s baristas.

Industry Segments

The global healthy smoothie market is divided into Type, Packaging Material, Distribution Channel and Region.

Based on Type: Fresh and Processed

Based on Packaging material: Paper, Glass, Plastic, Metal and Others

Based on Distribution channel: Store based, and Non-store based

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW.

Regional Analysis

Based on region, the global Healthy Smoothie Market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Global healthy smoothie market is witnessed to be highly dominated by North America owing to growing demand for functional beverages and energy booster “on-the-go” drinks from this region. Europe is also having a prominent share in the global healthy smoothie market. Also, APAC is the fastest growing region due to changing lifestyle and increasing health consciousness among the consumers. Moreover, the consumption of healthy smoothie in countries like India and Brazil is expected to grow in upcoming years.