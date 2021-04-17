Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market Research, Applications, Market Size, Growth, Outlook, Overview By 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) and Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell, Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicle Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Hydrogen fuel cell generates electricity from hydrogen while the vehicle is running. It uses a hydrogen fuel cell to power its on-board electric motor.

The vehicle does not create any greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions during vehicle operation unlike diesel-powered and gasoline vehicles. Moreover, extensive support from government to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure provides ample of growth opportunity. Rise in environmental concern and government initiatives to propel hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure drive the market growth. Furthermore, tax rebates and developments in aggressive hydrogen refueling stations (HRS) fuels the market growth. However, initial large investment in infrastructure is expected to restrain the market growth.

The report segments the hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market based on vehicle type, technology, and region. Based on vehicle type, the market is bifurcated into passenger and commercial vehicle. According to technology, the market is classified into proton exchange membrane fuel cell, phosphoric acid fuel cells, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key players operating in the market include Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Daimler, Audi, BMW, Volvo, Ballard Power Systems, General Motors, and MAN.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– This study comprises analytical depiction of the global hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market with current trends and future estimations to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

– The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger coverage in the market.

– The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

– The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2023 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

– Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Vehicle Type

– Passenger Vehicle

– Commercial Vehicle

By Fuel Cell Technology Type

– Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

– Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells

– Others

By Region

– North America

– – U.S.

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– Europe

– – UK

– – Germany

– – France

– – Russia

– – Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

– – Japan

– – South Korea

– – India

– – China

– – Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

– – Latin America

– – Middle East

– – Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED

– Honda

– Toyota

– Hyundai

– Daimler

– Audi

– BMW

– Volvo,

– Ballard Power Systems

– General Motors

– MAN

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1: Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segment

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: Executive summary

2.1. CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top impacting factors

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top winning strategies

3.2.3.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.3.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2014-2017

3.2.3.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2014-2017

3.3. Porter’s five forces analysis

3.4. Market share analysis, 2016

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising environmental concern

3.5.1.2. Government initiatives for development of hydrogen fuel cell infrastructure

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Initial investment in infrastructure

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Advance in technology and future potential in hydrogen fuel cell vehicle market

CHAPTER 4: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL VEHICLE MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Passenger Vehicle

4.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Commercial Vehicle

4.3.1. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL VEHICLE MARKET BY Technology

5.1. Overview

5.2. Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cell

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.2.3. Market analysis by country

5.3. Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.3.3. Market analysis by country

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Market size and forecast by region

5.4.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: HYDROGEN FUEL CELL VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast by vehicle type

6.2.3. Market size and forecast by technology

6.2.4. Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1. U.S.

6.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.4.1.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.2. Canada

6.2.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

6.2.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by vehicle type

6.2.4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by technology

6.2.4.3. Mexico

Continue….

