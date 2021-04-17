‘India Facial Care Market Outlook, 2023′ gives a comprehensive analysis on the facial care market of India. Since last few years, India is experiencing a major growth in the cosmetic products sales. The continuous improvement of literacy rates, the enhancement of consumers’ healthy lifestyle, fashion consciousness, consideration of personal grooming and extended lifespan, plus improvements in conditions and distribution channel development in rural areas, has all created opportunities for expansion of the facial care market.

India Facial care market is calculated to grow with a CAGR of more than 15% in value terms during review period starting from 2011-12 to 2016-17. Overall market of facial care products is segmented into facial creams & gels, face wash, fairness bleach, lip care products and other facial care products. Among all these categories, facial creams & gels and face wash altogether acquired more than 80 percent market share of total facial care market. As considering emerging trend of men’s grooming, Men’s face wash category market is anticipated to reach more than INR 1,000 crores at the end of forecasted year.

Considering developing economy of country and rising disposable income of individuals, encourage them to spend more on personal grooming. In addition, innovative offering with wide range of varieties by major players drive the growth of facial care market.

Aggressive advertisement techniques are proved to be complement in changing value of society and changing perception toward the facial care products. Companies are targeting customer’s desires to look beautiful, younger, and fashionable by effective advertisement. Furthermore, wide range of products, ease availability of products, growing awareness about benefits of products, emerging e-commerce, etc. will leads the market growth in up coming future.

Key Leading Major companies that operate into the facial care market in India are Dabur India Limited, Emami Limited, Hindustan Unilever Limited, ITC Limited, L’Oreal India Private Limited, Nature’s Essence Private Limited, Nivea India Private Limited, Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, VLCC Health Care Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, The Himalaya Drug Company, Zydus Wellness Limited, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, G. D. Pharmaceutical, Lotus Herbals Private Limited.

