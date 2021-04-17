India Incense sticks (Agarbatti and Dhoop) Market Outlook, 2023

‘India Agarbatti and Dhoop Market Outlook, 2023’ gives a comprehensive analysis on the Indian agarbatti and dhoop industry. The burning of dhoop and agarbatti in religious and social function has been practiced in India since early times. They are burnt in Indian homes as a room freshener and is reputed to process high aesthetic properties. The Indian agarbatti and dhoop industry exports a large amount of shipments to more than 90 countries of the world. Compared to other countries the Indian agarbatti and dhoop are pursued to have a superior quality. The market consists of a large number of unorganised players.

The India Agarbatti and dhoop market size was more than INR 3000 crores in 2011-12, with high sales in the rural regions. The Indian agarbatti and dhoop market is highly dominated by the agarbatti sales, dhoop is not much preferred in Indian market. India is one of the largest producers of agarbatti and dhoop sticks, as well as largest consumer too. More than 2/3rd of the agarbatti produced in India are consumed locally. The fragrances mostly consumed in Indian market are Rose, lavender, Sandal, Champa, Jasmine, Mogra, etc. While the players in Indian market are searching for new fragrances to attract more customers. While variants of agarbatti are available in terms of pack size, packaging type, stick length, stick shape, stick colour, etc.

The organized agarbatti market is led by N. Ranga Rao & Sonswith its vast brand range having a large number brand. Cycle is the leading brand of N. Ranga Rao & Sons, and it also observes highest market share by brand in Indian agarbatti and dhoop brand. N. Ranga Rao & Sons focuses on increasing its sales with high advertisement. The cycle brand has 3 brand ambassadors Amitabh Bachchan, Sourav Ganguli and Ramesh Arvind for different regions. While in 2017 all three of the were featured in a single advertisement for their campaign ‘India Prays with Cycle’ showing diversity of India.

Major companies that operate into Indian Agarbatti and Dhoop market are N. Ranga Rao & Sons Private Limited, Moksh Agarbattis, ITC Limited, Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), Shree Kalpana Perfumery Works Private Limited, Hari Darshan Sevashram Private Limited, B. V. Aswathiah & Bros, Hem Corporation Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited

