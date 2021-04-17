India IVF Services Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “India IVF Services Market by Gender (Female, Male, and Both [Combined]), Procedure (ICSI IVF, Non-ICSI IVF, and IUI), Cycle Type (Fresh IVF Cycles, Thawed IVF Cycles, and Donor Egg IVF Cycles), End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes), and Offering (IVF Drugs, IVF Reagents & Media, and IVF & IUI Services) – Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023 ” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the India and regional/market. The IVF Services Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

In-vitro fertilization (IVF) is a type of assisted reproductive procedure used to treat fertility or genetic problems and assist with conception. The Indian IVF services market is estimated to reach $775.9 million by 2022. Delayed pregnancy in women majorly drives the IVF services market, as the chances of conceiving decreases with age. However, the success rate of IVF technique is higher in the age group of 35-39 years. In addition, increase in trend of late marriages and reduction in childbearing period has added toward the growth of the IVF services market. The other factors that drive the IVF services market include rise in infertility rates caused due to rise in stress levels, change in lifestyle, and increase in incidence of fertility-related diseases. For instance, in 2016, around 45% of the couples faced fertility issues in India.

Cost involved in this procedure and lower success rate of this technique majorly limit the market growth. Patients may undergo more than one cycle to conceive, which also adds to the overall cost of treatment. Secondly, low level of awareness regarding this technique in the society also restricts the growth of this market. Low cost embryo transfer treatments can lead to higher awareness about the IVF process.

The India IVF services market is segmented into end users and cycle type. By end users the market can be further categorized into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. By cycle type the market is segmented as fresh cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle.

India IVF Services Market Key Segments:

By End Users

– Fertility Clinics

– Hospitals

– Surgical Centers

– Clinical Research Institutes

By Cycle Type

– Fresh IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Thawed IVF Cycles (Non-Donor)

– Donor Egg IVF Cycles

KEY PLAYERS

– Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

– Cadila Healthcare Ltd

– Trivector Origio Scientific

– Lab IVF Asia Pte. Ltd.

– LG Life Sciences

– Bourn Hall Clinic

– Morpheus IVF Fertility Center

– Southend Fertility

– Indira IVF

– Pearl Women Hospital & Yash IVF Center

– Corion Fertility Clinic

– Origin International Fertility Center

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY MARKET BENEFITS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models



CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. OVERVIEW

3.3. MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

3.4. REGULATORY ISSUES, LEGISLATIONS, AND AUTHORITIES

3.5. INSURANCE REIMBURSEMENT SCENARIO

3.6. KEY IMPACTING FACTORS

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Impact analysis of drivers

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. Impact analysis of restraints

CHAPTER 4 INDIA IVF SERVICES MARKET, BY END USERS

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

4.3. FERTILITY CLINICS

4.4. HOSPITALS

4.5. SURGICAL CENTERS

4.6. CLINICAL RESEARCH INSTITUTES

CHAPTER 5 INDIA IVF SERVICES MARKET, BY CYCLE TYPE

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

5.3. FRESH IVF CYCLES (NON-DONOR)

5.4. THAWED IVF CYCLES (NON-DONOR)

5.5. DONOR EGG IVF CYCLES

CHAPTER 6 COMPANY/HOSPITALS/CLINICS PROFILES

6.1. SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD.

6.1.1. Overview

6.2. TRIVECTOR ORIGIO SCIENTIFIC PVT. LTD

6.2.1. Overview

6.3. LABIVF ASIA PTE. LTD

6.3.1. Overview

6.4. LG LIFE SCIENCES

6.4.1. Overview

6.5. CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD. (ZYDUS CADILA GROUP)

6.5.1. Overview

6.6. BOURN HALL CLINIC

6.6.1. Overview

6.7. MORPHEUS IVF FERTILITY CENTER

6.7.1. Overview

6.8. SOUTHEND FERTILITY AND IVF CENTRE

6.8.1. Overview

6.9. NOVA IVI FERTILITY

6.9.1. Overview

6.10. BLOOM FERTILITY CENTER

6.10.1. Overview

6.11. MANIPAL ANKUR

6.11.1. Overview

6.12. CLOUDNINE

6.12.1. Overview

Continue….

