India Protin and Herbal Suppliment Market Overview, 2019-2023

Major companies that operate into Indian Malt Health Drink market are GSK Consumer Healthcare Private Limited, Mondelez India Private Limited, Kraft Heinz India Private Limited, Abbott India Private Limited, Danone Nutricia India Private Limited, Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Medinn Belle Herbal Care Private Limited, Bright Life Care Private Limited, Herbalife India Private Limited, Amway India Enterprise Private Limited,

Over the past decade, there has been a drastic change in lifestyles of Indians. Adoption of fast foods and packaged foods and sedentary lifestyle, has led to an increase in the incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and obesity. As a result, Indian consumers, predominantly the higher socio-economic and upper middle class, are perceiving nutraceuticals as alternatives to prescription drugs. The usage of dietary supplements is not limited to fulfillment of the daily requirement of particular required nutrients, but consumers are also considering the functional health benefits of these supplements for prevention of diseases. The nutraceuticals industry is one of the rapid growing markets in India. According to a recent report, the nutraceuticals industry in India is worth more than $ 4 billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of more than 18% from 2017-18 to 2022-23. In Nutraceuticals industry, Dietary Supplement Segment contributes more than 60% followed by functional food and beverages. Dietary Supplement holds the largest share in the market and the market is composed of more than 460 participants. In Dietary Supplement, Protein and Herbal Supplement Market contributes more than 40% in Dietary supplement market. In forecasted period, it is expected that Protein and herbal supplement market will cross more than 10000 crore mark up to 2022-23.

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Protein & Herbal Supplement Market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/ distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

Scope of the Report:

“India Protein and Herbal Supplement Market Overview, 2018-2023” discusses the following aspects of Protein and Herbal Supplement Market in India:

– India Malt Health Drink Market Outlook

– India Neutraceutical Market Size By Value & Forecast

– – India Neutraceutical Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment

– India Dietary Supplement Market Size By Value & Forecast

– – India Protein Supplement Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Protein Powder Market Size By Volume & Forecast

– India Protein Bar Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India other Protein Supplement Market Size By Value & Forecast

– Key Vendors in this market space

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to Protein and Herbal Supplement industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

