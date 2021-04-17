India Switchgear (LV, MV, HV) Market Overview, 2019-2023

The report titled “India Switchgear (LV, MV, HV) Market Overview, 2018-2023 provides a comprehensive analysis of the switchgear market in India. The report offers a complete guide to the size and share of the market at a national level. Along with historic data, it also provides the latest sales data – thus allowing you to identify the market segments driving growth. The report also identifies leading companies and brands, along with examining competition among them. Forecasts through five years demonstrate how the market is set to change in coming years. Bonafide Research employs comprehensive and iterative research methodology focused on minimizing errors in order to provide the most accurate estimates and forecast possible.

India Switchgear market is expected to grow with a CAGR of more than 7% in the forecasted period of next 5 years from FY 2017-18 to FY 2022-23. Switchgear market is mainly divided in Low Voltage Switchgear, Medium Voltage Switchgear and High Voltage Switchgear market. Low Voltage Switchgear market is dominating in India from more than last 5 years and it will continue to dominate. Low Voltage Switchgear market is formed by commercial, residential buildings, real estate industry, and construction sector. Medium and High Voltage Switchgear is expected to have stagnant growth during the forecast period 2023.In India by region, North and South region combine covers more than 55% market share of India Switchgear Market.

Major companies that operate into the Switchgear market in India are ABB India Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Havells India Limited, Siemens India, Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited, Anchor Electricals Private Limited, GE T&D India Limited, Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Private Limited, and Legrand India Private Limited.

Considered for the Report:

Geography: India

Base Year: FY 2016-17

Estimated Year: FY 2017-18

Forecast Year: FY 2022-23

Objective of the study:

• To present an Indian outlook on Switchgear industry.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Switchgear, in terms of value.

• To analyze and forecast the market size of India Switchgear, in terms of volume.

• To define, classify and forecast Switchgear market on the basis of segments like India Low Voltage Switchgear, India Medium and high Voltage Switchgear.

• To further define and forecast India Switchgear Market on the basis of Product type Contactors, MCB, MCCB, Overload Relays, HRC Fuses, Relay and Timers, ACB and Motor Starters.

• To strategically profile leading players, which are operating in the Switchgear industry of India

Approach for the Report:

Bonafide Research performed primary as well as secondary research for this study. Initially, a list of manufacturers and suppliers operating in the Switchgear market of India were sourced through secondary sources. With the identified companies and consumers, primary research was carried out which included conducting online surveys, competitor analysis and exhaustive personal interviews – both face to face as well as telephonic basis, to extract maximum information from participants like industry executives/distributors or consumers. Primary research gave us an idea of company revenues, export, pricing, geographical presence, channel partner model, USP etc. and also helped us to identify various small players who otherwise have less presence on the web.

Bonafide Research seeks secondary data from third-party sources such as published articles, company websites, magazine articles, associations, trade journals, annual reports, government official websites and other paid database sources. In addition, data is also mined from a host of reports in our repository, as well as a number of paid databases of Indian government. Using both primary and secondary information, Bonafide Research calculated the market size through a bottom-up approach, where manufacturers’ value sales data for different types of Switchgear were recorded and subsequently forecasted for the future years.

Scope of the Report:

“India Switchgear (LV, MV, HV) Market Overview, 2018-2023, discusses the following aspects of Switchgear market in India:

– India Switchgear Market Outlook

– India Switchgear Market Size By Value & Forecast

– India Switchgear Market Size By Volume& Forecast

– India Switchgear Market Segmental Analysis: By Segment, By Company, ByEnd User, By Region

– India Low Voltage Switchgear Market Size By Value& Forecast

– India Low Voltage Switchgear Market Size By Volume& Forecast

– India Medium and High Voltage Switchgear Market Size By Volume& Forecast

– India Medium and High Voltage Switchgear Market Size: By Value& Forecast

– Product Price & Variant Analysis

-key Vendor operating in the Industry

Intended Audience:

This report can be useful to Industry consultants, manufacturers, suppliers, associations & organizations related to Switchgear industry, government bodies and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies. In addition to marketing & presentations, it will also increase competitive knowledge about the industry.

