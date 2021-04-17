Japan Modified Bitumen Market Research Report 2018
In this report, the Japan Modified Bitumen market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Japan Modified Bitumen market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global Modified Bitumen market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.
Japan plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Modified Bitumen development status and future trend in Japan, focuses on top players in Japan, also splits Modified Bitumen by type and by Application, to fully and deeply research and reveal the market general situation and future forecast.
The major players in Japan market include
SIKA AG
NYNAS AB
TOTAL S.A.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
COLAS S.A.
HINDUSTAN COLAS PRIVATE LIMITED
SOPREMA GROUP
THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY
GAF MATERIALS CORPORATION
GAZPROM NEFT PJSC
PJSC ROSNEFT OIL COMPANY
SAINT-GOBAIN WEBER
ORLEN ASFALT SP. Z.O.O.
EXXONMOBIL CORPORATION
W.R.GRACE AND COMPANY
FIRESTONE BUILDING PRODUCTS COMPANY
FOSROC INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
LAGAN ASPHALT GROUP
BITUMINA GROUP
GLOBAL ROAD TECHNOLOGY
TEXSA SYSTEMS SLU
On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue, product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
SBS
APP
Crumb Rubber
Natural Rubber
On the basis of the end users/Application, this report covers
Road Construction
Building Construction
