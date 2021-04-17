Japan Windows and Doors Market to grow 5.6% CAGR by 2023 explored in latest research

The Japan windows and doors market was valued at $9,756 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $14,267 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023. The doors and windows market has witnessed notable growth in the past few years, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. Various types of doors and windows are available in the Japan windows and doors market that include awning, bay, bow, casement, single hung, double hung, garden, horizontal slider, radius, and specialty windows; and swinging, sliding, and bi-folding doors.

The continuous demographic surge and increase in urbanization are expected to drive the Japan doors and windows market. To meet the rising consumer demands, nonresidential buildings are developing rapidly, which further contributes to the growth of the doors and windows market in the country . Rise in consumer spending on home restructuring has been a major driver of the doors and windows market in the recent years. Thus, a notable rise in the residential and nonresidential construction activities positively impacts the market, and is expected to further drive its growth. Manufacturers are emphasizing on the application of eco-friendly materials for the construction of doors and windows with an aim to create an energy-efficient building for the end users. Technological innovation by market players to develop eco-friendly windows and energy-efficient doors is expected to propel the market growth.

The windows market is segmented by material type, mechanism, and end user, whereas, the doors market is segmented by door type, material type, mechanism, and end user. Based on material, the windows market is categorized into wood, metal, and plastic; while the doors market is categorized into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. The fiberboard segment held the largest market share in the material type segment, owing to its widespread usage in windows and exterior doors.

Leading players profiled in the report include Atrium Corporation, Arbo Windows, LIXIL Group Corporation, M SORA, Nabtesco Corporation, NENDO, Open Door Inc., Sankyo Tateyama Inc., WUXI FEILONG DOOR INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and YKK AP Inc.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Panel Doors

Bypass Doors

Bifold Doors

Pocket

Others

By Material Type

Wood

Metal

Glass

Fiberglass

Fiberboard

Vinyl

Others

By Mechanism

Swinging

Sliding

Bypass

Folding

Revolving and Others

By End User

Residential

Non-residential

Key Market Players

Atrium Corporation

Arbo Windows

LIXIL Group Corporation

M SORA

Nabtesco Corporation

NENDO

Open Door Inc.

Sankyo Tateyama Inc.

WUXI FEILONG DOOR INDUSTRY CO. LTD.

YKK AP Inc.

