Modular Data Center Market Trends, Analysis by Regions, Type, Application, Market Drivers, Restraints, and Top Key Players like Baselayer Technology, Bladeroom Group, Dell, Emerson Electric, Flexenclosure, Hewlett Packard, Huawei Technologies, IBM

The global modular data center market accounted for US$ 2.65 Bn in 2014 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period 2016 – 2025, to account for US$ 22.41 Bn in 2025.

Developing digital ecosystem of highly connected devices, applications and components, and increasing inception of technologies such as IoT and Big Data is resulting in high growth in the amount of new data, data traffic, and thus the need for its storage. This enormously growing data is highly impacting the data center investments, growth of cloud and collocation services providers across various geographical regions. Increasing mobile and internet users is also impacting the data growth. Traditional brick and mortar data centers were unable to scale up to the modern operational requirements in short time. A need for quicker data center deployments along with the flexibility to scale it up and down had arisen in the modular data center market leading to the development.



The “Global Modular Data Center Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the Modular Data Center industry with a focus on the global Modular Data Center market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Modular Data Center market with detailed market segmentation by component, application, end-user, and geography. The global Modular Data Center market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Leading Modular Data Center Market Players: Baselayer Technology, Bladeroom Group, Dell, Emerson Electric, Flexenclosure, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies, IBM Corporation, Rittal GmBH, Schneider Electric.

The overall Modular Data Center market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Modular Data Center market.

