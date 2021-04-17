Multi-Cloud Management Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, and Forecast to 2023
Multi-cloud is the use of two or more cloud computing systems at the same time in a sole heterogenous architecture. The deployment model used can be of private, public, or hybrid type or combination of any two or more. It is basically combination of best-suited solutions and services from different cloud vendors, which cater to the needs of an organization at the optimum level. It offers redundancy in case of system failure; offers multiple options of services, applications, & workloads of individuals without conceding on one-size-fits-all solutions; minimizes risk of potential downtime, bandwidth problems, & outage issues; improves geo-presence of an organization; reduces costs; and avoids vendor lock-in. Multi-cloud management platforms or tools help enterprises to manage involved clouds as if they are a single entity. These management software & services reduce complexities of dealing with multiple clouds and offer enterprises an abstraction layer, also known as a single plane of glass which enables users to have a single user interface & a set of APIs to perform common tasks. Such tasks include auto-scaling, provisioning storage, computing, data movement, and management.
The primary factors that drive the growth in multi-cloud management market are uncertainty about single cloud reliability and growth in need to avoid vendor lock-ins. Other factors that fuel the growth include increase in need of process automation, growth in inclination of organizations toward price-sensitive cloud deployments, and rise in need of regulatory compliances from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty. However, difficulty in management of multi-cloud system, lack of expertise available to handle multi-cloud management system, and the need to check compliance as different vendors are involved hamper the adoption of multi-cloud management systems. Nonetheless, considerable growth in adoption of hybrid & public cloud, availability of cloud brokerage services, and forward integration among independent service providers to offer SaaS services is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for multi-cloud management solution providers during the forecast period.
The global multi-cloud management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and region. As per component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further categorized into security and risk management, training and consulting, reporting and analytics, cloud automation, migration and integration, support and maintenance, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid cloud. As per application, multi-cloud management market size is segregated into identity and policy management, compliance management, infrastructure and resource management, metering and billing, provisioning, lifecycle management, and others. Industry vertical segment is studied across banking, financial services, and insurance, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, public sector, energy & utilities, and other industry verticals. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Companies profiled in this report include BMC Software, VMWare, IBM, Accenture, CenturyLink, Cisco, Rightscale, Cloudyn, Jamcracker, and Citrix. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.
KEY BENEFITS
In-depth analysis of the global multi-cloud management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.
Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.
Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the multi-cloud management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.
A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.
Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.
Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.
Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the multi-cloud management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
Multi-Cloud Management Market by Component
Software
Services
Security and Risk Management
Training and Consulting
Reporting and Analytics
Cloud Automation
Migration and Integration
Support and Maintenance
Others
Multi-Cloud Management Market Deployment Model
Private Cloud
Public Cloud
Hybrid Cloud
Multi-Cloud Management Market Application
Identity and Policy Management
Compliance Management
Infrastructure and Resource Management
Metering and Billing
Provisioning
Lifecycle Management
Others
Multi-Cloud Management Market Industry Vertical
Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
IT & Telecommunication
Healthcare
Retail and Consumer Goods
Public Sector
Energy and Utilities
Others
Multi-Cloud Management Market Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
India
China
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
South Africa
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
The key players profiled in the report are as follows:
Accenture
BMC Software
CenturyLink
Citrix
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Cloudyn
Jamcracker, Inc.
IBM Corporation
RightScale, Inc.
VMWare
