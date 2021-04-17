Multi-Cloud Management Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Multi-Cloud Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Deployment Model (Private, Public, and Hybrid), Application (Identity and Policy Management, Compliance Management, Infrastructure and Resource Management, Metering and Billing, Provisioning, Lifecycle Management, and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecommunication, Healthcare, Retail and Consumer Goods, Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2016-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Multi-Cloud Management Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Multi-cloud is the use of two or more cloud computing systems at the same time in a sole heterogenous architecture. The deployment model used can be of private, public, or hybrid type or combination of any two or more. It is basically combination of best-suited solutions and services from different cloud vendors, which cater to the needs of an organization at the optimum level. It offers redundancy in case of system failure; offers multiple options of services, applications, & workloads of individuals without conceding on one-size-fits-all solutions; minimizes risk of potential downtime, bandwidth problems, & outage issues; improves geo-presence of an organization; reduces costs; and avoids vendor lock-in. Multi-cloud management platforms or tools help enterprises to manage involved clouds as if they are a single entity. These management software & services reduce complexities of dealing with multiple clouds and offer enterprises an abstraction layer, also known as a single plane of glass which enables users to have a single user interface & a set of APIs to perform common tasks. Such tasks include auto-scaling, provisioning storage, computing, data movement, and management.

The primary factors that drive the growth in multi-cloud management market are uncertainty about single cloud reliability and growth in need to avoid vendor lock-ins. Other factors that fuel the growth include increase in need of process automation, growth in inclination of organizations toward price-sensitive cloud deployments and rise in need of regulatory compliances from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty. However, difficulty in management of multi-cloud system, lack of expertise available to handle multi-cloud management system, and the need to check compliance as different vendors are involved hamper the adoption of multi-cloud management systems. Nonetheless, considerable growth in adoption of hybrid & public cloud, availability of cloud brokerage services, and forward integration among independent service providers to offer SaaS services is expected to offer significant growth opportunities for multi-cloud management solution providers during the forecast period.

The global multi-cloud management market is segmented based on component, deployment model, application, industry vertical, and region. As per component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Services segment is further categorized into security and risk management, training and consulting, reporting and analytics, cloud automation, migration and integration, support and maintenance, and others. Based on deployment model, the market is divided into private, public, and hybrid cloud. As per application, multi-cloud management market size is segregated into identity and policy management, compliance management, infrastructure and resource management, metering and billing, provisioning, lifecycle management, and others. Industry vertical segment is studied across banking, financial services, and insurance, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, retail and consumer goods, public sector, energy & utilities, and other industry verticals. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Companies profiled in this report include BMC Software, VMWare, IBM, Accenture, CenturyLink, Cisco, Rightscale, Cloudyn, Jamcracker, and Citrix. Company overview, business performance, strategic moves and developments, and other key points are provided for the aforementioned companies.

KEY BENEFITS

In-depth analysis of the global multi-cloud management market along with its dynamics is provided to understand the market scenario.

Quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2023 is provided to assist strategists and stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis examines the competitive structure of the multi-cloud management market and provides a clear understanding of the factors that influence the market entry and expansion.

A detailed analysis of the geographical segments enables identification of profitable segments for market players.

Comprehensive analysis of the trends, sub-segments, and key revenue pockets are provided in the report.

Detailed analysis of the key players and their business strategies are anticipated to assist stakeholders to take informed business decisions.

Profile analysis of leading players that operate in the multi-cloud management market are provided in the report, which highlight the major developmental strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches adopted by these companies.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

Multi-Cloud Management Market by Component

– Software

– Services

– Security and Risk Management

– Training and Consulting

– Reporting and Analytics

– Cloud Automation

– Migration and Integration

– Support and Maintenance

– Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market Deployment Model

– Private Cloud

– Public Cloud

– Hybrid Cloud

Multi-Cloud Management Market Application

– Identity and Policy Management

– Compliance Management

– Infrastructure and Resource Management

– Metering and Billing

– Provisioning

– Lifecycle Management

– Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market Industry Vertical

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– IT & Telecommunication

– Healthcare

– Retail and Consumer Goods

– Public Sector

– Energy and Utilities

– Others

Multi-Cloud Management Market Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– India

– China

– Australia

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– South Africa

– UAE

– Rest of LAMEA

The key players profiled in the report are as follows:

– Accenture

– BMC Software

– CenturyLink

– Citrix

– Cisco Systems, Inc.

– Cloudyn

– Jamcracker, Inc.

– IBM Corporation

– RightScale, Inc.

– VMWare

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Secondary research

1.3.2. Primary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools & models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.2.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year 2014-2017

3.2.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development 2015-2017

3.2.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company 2015-2017

3.3. PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.4. MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS, 2016

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Uncertainty about single cloud reliability

3.5.1.2. Growing need to avoid vendor lock-in

3.5.1.3. Growing inclination of organizations towards price-sensitive cloud deployments

3.5.1.4. Rising need of policy compliances from regulatory bodies for data sovereignty

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Difficulty in management of complex multi-cloud management system

3.5.2.2. Need to check compliance as different vendors are involved hampers the adoption of multi-cloud management systems

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth in adoption of hybrid & public cloud

3.5.3.2. Availability of cloud services brokerage

3.5.3.3. Forward integration among independent service providers to offer SaaS services

CHAPTER 4: MULTI-CLOUD MANAGEMENT MARKT BY COMPONENT

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. SOFTWARE

4.2.1. Overview

4.2.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. SERVICES

4.3.1. Overview

4.3.2. Key market trends and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

4.3.5. Security and risk management

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Training and consulting

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.7. Reporting and analytics

4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.8. Cloud automation

4.3.8.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.9. Migration and integration

4.3.9.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.10. Support and maintenance

4.3.10.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.11. Others

4.3.11.1. Market size and forecast

Continue….

