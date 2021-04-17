Mycotoxin Testing Market 2027 Trends and Future Prospects by Top Manufactures- ALS Limited, AsureQuality, Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific

Mycotoxin is a toxic compounds contaminating a wide range of plants such as crop and fruits. These contaminated crops are toxic to humans and animals consumption and hence, a major health issue for the consumer. Mycotoxin are cancer genic, mutagenic, teratogenic and immunosuppressive, depending on specific substances and concentration. The primary source for mycotoxin entering the food chain is cereals, although many other food items such as fruits and nuts also get contaminated with mycotoxin as well. The most common and problematic mycotoxin leading to health issues include aflatoxin, deoxynivalenol (DON/vomitoxin), fumonisin, ochratoxin, T-2/HT-2 and zearalenone (F-2). More than 100 countries globally have established regulations for mycotoxin in food and feed to ensure food and feed safety. Consequently, reliable and efficient mycotoxin testing solutions are paramount. Mycotoxin testing is needed to take place at every step in the food supply chain.

Increase the prevalence of foodborne illness due to mycotoxin contamination and change in atmospheric conditions are the factors driving the growth of the mycotoxin testing market. Moreover, increasing consumer complaints, incremented international trade and growing health concern among consumers are other factors contributing to the growth of the market. However, the lack of food control systems, technology, infrastructure and resources in developing countries and high capital investment are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

The “Global Mycotoxin testing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the mycotoxin testing market with detailed market segmentation by test type, technology, application and geography. The global mycotoxin testing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading mycotoxin testing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

