Online Banking Market Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

The Online Banking Market size is expected to reach $29,976 million in 2023 from $7,305 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2017 to 2023. Digital banking includes all kinds of online/internet transactions done for various purposes. It is the incorporation of new technologies, to deliver enhanced customer services.

Customer convenience, higher interest rates, and technologically advanced interface majorly drive the market. High security risk of customer’s data hinders the market growth. Growth in smartphone usage, increase in internet penetration among consumers, and increasing technology and growth of developing economies in Asia-Pacific region are some of the key factors, which are fueling the market growth.

Key players profiled in the report include ACI Worldwide (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Fiserv, Inc. (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Services (India), Cor Financial Solutions Ltd. (UK), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Temenos Group AG (Switzerland), Rockall Technologies (Ireland), EdgeVerve Systems Limited (India), and Capital Banking Solutions (U.S.)

The global online banking market is segmented on the basis of banking type, service type, and geography. Based on banking type, it is classified into retail banking, corporate banking, and investment banking. Based on solution type, it is divided into payments, processing services, customer & channel management, risk Management, and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Netherland, France, UK, Sweden, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (South Korea, Australia, Singapore, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle-East, and Africa).

Key Benefits

A comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations is provided.

The report elucidates key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and a detailed impact analysis from 2017 to 2023Porter’s Five Forces model of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

A quantitative analysis of the current scenario and the forecast period highlights the financial competency of the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the market with respect to banking type, service type, and geography.

