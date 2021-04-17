Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market offering Deep Insight Related to Growth Trends until 2023

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations, and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

The global OOB authentication market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and region. Depending on solution type, the market is classified into hardware OOB authentication and phone-based OOB authentication. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, payment card industry, government, healthcare, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players operating in the global OOB authentication market include CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31120

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global out-of-band authentication market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

Hardware OOB authentication

Phone-based OOB authentication

BY END USER

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

Payment Card Industry

Government

Healthcare

Others

BY REGION

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

CA Technologies

CensorNet Ltd.

Deepnet Security

Early Warning Services, LLC

Gemalto NV

SecurEnvoy Ltd.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

TeleSign

VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31120

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]