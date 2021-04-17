Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market Research Report, Market Expectations, Growth, Size, Trends and Forecast to 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market by Solution Type (Hardware OOB Authentication and Phone-based OOB Authentication) and End User (BFSI, Payment Card Industry, Government, Healthcare, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the Global and regional/market. The Out-of-band (OOB) Authentication Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a verification technique, which uses two different networks that work simultaneously. This type of sophisticated authentication system is used to provide extra protection against unauthorized access and confirmations and prevents many frauds and hacking. It effectively blocks many kinds of hacking and identifies thefts in online banking. Multifactor authentication systems primarily use credentials such as passwords, security tokens, cellphones, PINs, and smart cards for authentication. The OOB authentication method comprises mobile phone-based OOB authentication tokens, including backup call and SMS, and hardware OOB authentication tokens.

The growth of the global out-of-band authentication is driven by rise in volume of online transactions, continuous increase in advanced & complex threats, and rise in compliance requirements. However, risks associated with OOB authentication with SMS and high product association costs are some of the major restraints of this market. On the contrary, upsurge in adoption of OOB authentication by small- & medium-sized businesses is expected to provide potential opportunities for market expansion.

The global OOB authentication market is segmented on the basis of solution type, end user, and region. Depending on solution type, the market is classified into hardware OOB authentication and phone-based OOB authentication. On the basis of end user, it is categorized into banking, financial services, and insurance, payment card industry, government, healthcare, and others. Regionally, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the dominant players operating in the global OOB authentication market include CA Technologies, CensorNet Ltd., Deepnet Security, Early Warning Services, LLC, Gemalto NV, SecurEnvoy ltd, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., Symantec Corporation, TeleSign, and VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global out-of-band authentication market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porterâ€™s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY SOLUTION TYPE

– Hardware OOB authentication

– Phone-based OOB authentication

BY END USER

– Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

– Payment Card Industry

– Government

– Healthcare

– Others

BY REGION

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– UK

– Germany

– France

– Russia

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– China

– Japan

– India

– South Korea

– Singapore

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Latin America

– Middle East

– Africa

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– CA Technologies

– CensorNet Ltd.

– Deepnet Security

– Early Warning Services, LLC

– Gemalto NV

– SecurEnvoy Ltd.

– StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.

– Symantec Corporation

– TeleSign

– VASCO Data Security International, Inc.

Table of Content

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.3.1. Primary research

1.3.2. Secondary research

1.3.3. Analyst tools and models

1.3.4. Market segmentation

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. CXO PERSPECTIVE

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

3.2.1. Top winning strategies

3.2.2. Top investment pockets

3.2.3. Top impacting factors

3.3. PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.3.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2. Bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3. Threat of substitutes

3.3.4. Threat of new entrants

3.3.5. Competitive rivalry

3.4. KEY PLAYER POSITIONING

3.5. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in volume of online transaction

3.5.1.2. Continuous increase in advanced and complex threats

3.5.1.3. Rise in Compliance Requirements

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Risk included in OOB authentication with SMS

3.5.2.2. High product association cost

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in adoption of OOB authentication by SME businesses

CHAPTER 4 OUT-OF-BAND AUTHENTICATION MARKET, BY SOLUTION TYPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. HARDWARE OOB AUTHENTICATION

4.2.1. Key market trends

4.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4. Market analysis by country

4.3. PHONE-BASED OOB AUTHENTICATION

4.3.1. Key market trends

4.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.4. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5 OUT-OF-BAND AUTHENTICATION MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. OVERVIEW

5.2. BANKING, FINANCIAL SERVICES, AND INSURANCE (BFSI)

5.2.1. Key market trends

5.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.4. Market analysis by country

5.3. PAYMENT CARD INDUSTRIES

5.3.1. Key market trends

5.3.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.4. Market analysis by country

5.4. GOVERNMENT

5.4.1. Key market trends

5.4.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.1. Market analysis by country

5.5. HEALTHCARE

5.5.1. Key market trends

5.5.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.1. Market analysis by country

5.6. OTHERS

5.6.1. Key market trends

5.6.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

5.6.3. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.1. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6 OUT-OF-BAND AUTHENTICATION MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. NORTH AMERICA

6.2.1. Key market trends

6.2.2. Key growth factors and opportunities

6.2.3. Market size and forecast

6.2.3.1. Market size and forecast, by solution type

6.2.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.2.4. U.S. Out-of-band authentication market

6.2.4.1. Market size and forecast, by solution type

6.2.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.5. Canada Out-of-band authentication market

6.2.5.1. Market size and forecast, by solution type

6.2.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.6. Mexico Out-of-band authentication Market

6.2.6.1. Market size and forecast, by solution type

6.2.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

Continue….

