Pain Management Market is still Dominated by Players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United States and Korea
Pain Management Market synopsis
Owing to the increasing technological advancements, the pain management market is expected to escalate. In the recent years, various new and existing marketers have come up with effective and new advancements in pain management.
It is estimated that the pain management market is expected to register a CAGR 6.0% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.
Some of the key players in the global pain management market are,
- Abbott Laboratories
- Abbvie
- Allergan
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca plc
- Bayer AG
- Codman And Shurtleff Inc
- DJO Global LLC
- Eli Lilly & Company
- Endo Health Solutions
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Forest Laboratories
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
- Mallinckrodt plc
- Medtronic PLC
- Jude Medical Inc.
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Pfizer Inc.
- Halyard Health Inc.
- Smiths Medical
- Braun Melsungen AG
- Neurotech Na Inc.
- Becton
- Dickinson and Company
- Nevro Corp.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Purdue Pharma LP
- Sanofi
- Stryker Corporation
- Teva Pharmaceuticals
- and others.
However, the high cost associated with technology, lack of skilled or trained physicians, and poor healthcare system in low and middle-income countries may hamper the growth of the market.
Pain Management Market Segmentation
The global pain management market is segmented on the basis of type of pain management devices, type of pain management drugs, indication, mode of purchase, and end-user.
- On the basis of type of pain management devices, the market is classified as neurostimulation devices, analgesic infusion pumps, and ablation devices. Neurostimulation devices are further segmented into Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) devices and Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) devices. Ablation devices are further segmented into RF ablation devices and cryoablation devices.
- On the basis of type of pain management drugs, the market is classified as Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), anticonvulsants, anesthetics, opioids, antimigraine agents, antidepressants, and others. The opioids segment is further classified as oxycodones, hydrocodones, tramadol, morphine, codeine, fentanyl, meperidine, methadone, and others.
- On the basis of indication, the market is classified as neuropathic pain, cancer pain, facial pain and migraine, musculoskeletal pain, fibromyalgia, chronic back pain, arthritic pain, migraine, post-operative pain, and others.
- On the basis of the mode of purchase, the market is classified as over the counter and prescription-based.
- On the basis of end-user, the market is classified as hospitals and clinics, pharmaceutical companies, medical device companies, research and academic institutes, and others.
