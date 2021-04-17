Pasta Sauces Market by Product, End User, and Marketing Channels & Forecast To 2023

Market Overview and Growth factors:

The demand for ready-to-eat food, ready-to-cook or convenience food has increased at an exceptional growth rate over the last decade. Among the convenience food, pasta is gaining massive acceptance among the consumers due to the several factors. One of the major factors for the high growth of pasta is the rising demand for ready to eat food products owing to the busy lifestyles of the consumers. Pasta also provides several essential nutrients which include iron, vitamin B and many more which is expected to enlarge the consumption of pastas and further, pasta sauces during the forecast period. In addition, pasta sauce is available in various flavors and made of variety of ingredients such as wheat, corn, rye, rice among others which is considered to be one of the vital factors for the growth of global pasta sauces market.

The market of global pasta sauces has been divided on the basis of category into conventional, and organic. Among the category, conventional segment is expected to account for the maximum market proportion in the global pasta sauce market and projected to witness a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. Economical pricing is the major factors for the rising growth for conventional pasta sauces market.

Based on packaging, the global pasta sauces market has been segmented into bottles & jars, pouches, cans, and others. Bottles & jars segment is estimated to account for the maximum market share in the global pasta sauces market. Pouches segment is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period.

Market Scenario:

Based on the distribution channel, the global pasta sauces market has been segmented into store-based, and non-store-based. Store-based distribution channel is estimated to hold significant market share both in developed and developing economies. Store-based distribution channel is further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. Among the store-based distribution channel, supermarkets & hypermarkets segment is projected to witness high growth as compared to the other segments. Due to the changing lifestyles of the people, consumers are more inclined to buy the products from the super markets & hypermarkets instead of normal grocery shop. Increasing per capita disposable income of the consumer is also anticipated to be significant factor for the increasing growth of organized retail sector. Supermarkets & hypermarkets are chosen by the manufacturers in order to promote their products easily and also to reach more customers. However, non-store-based distribution channel is projected to expand at a high pace in the near future.

Based on product type, the global pasta sauces market has been segmented into tomato-based sauces, pesto-based sauces, alfredo-based sauces, bolognese sauces, and others. Tomato-based sauces have been further segmented into traditional sauces, marinara sauces, and others. Among the product type, tomato-based sauces are expected to account for the major market share in the global pasta sauces market throughout the forecast period. Ease of availability and economical pricings are the major factors for the highest market share of tomato-based sauces.

Segmentation:

The global pasta sauces market has been segmented based on product type, category, packaging type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the global pasta sauces market has been segregated into tomato-based sauces, pesto-based sauces, alfredo-based sauces, bolognese sauces, and others. Tomato-based sauces have been further segmented into traditional sauces, marinara sauces, and others.

The global pasta sauces market has been classified on the basis of category into conventional, and organic.

The global pasta sauces market has been classified on the basis of packaging type into bottles & jars, pouches, cans, and others.

The global pasta sauces market has been classified on the basis of distribution channel into store based, and non-store based. Store-based distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the Global Pasta Sauces Market are Mizkan Co.(Japan), Barilla S.p.A.(Italy), Mars Incorporated (US), ConAgra Foods, Inc.(US), The Kraft Heinz Company (US), Amy’s Kitchen (US), Newman Own Co.(US), B&G Foods Holdings Corp.(US), Premier Foods PLC (UK), and Campbell Soup Company (US).

Regional Analysis:

The global pasta sauces market has been segmented by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Europe region is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period in the global pasta sauces market. Increasing growth of organized retail sector along with the rising consumer inclination towards the convenience food is anticipated to stimulate the growth of pasta sauces market across the Europe. Among the European countries, Italy is estimated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2018-2023. Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness high growth as compared to other regions during the forecast period.