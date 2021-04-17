Polymerase Chain Reaction Technologies Market is projected to reach $10,776 million by 2023 according to new research report

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) is an important scientific technique in molecular biology that amplifies single or few copies of a piece of DNA. In addition, it is helpful in generating thousands to millions of copies of a particular DNA sequence and investigating diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis, Lyme disease, and middle ear infections. The technology involves three major steps-denaturation, annealing, and extension. It is applicable in medical, research, clinical diagnostics, and forensics. It has been utilized since decades as a standard method for research on nucleic acids (RNA and DNA) in laboratories. PCR technologies available in market are real-time quantitative (qPCR), digital PCR (dPCR), inverse PCR, multiplex PCR, assembly PCR, and standard PCR. The need of effective diagnostic molecular technique in healthcare to detect diseases fuels the demand for the growth of the market. The global polymerase chain reaction technologies market was valued at $7,027 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $10,776 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Rise in number of diagnostic centers and hospitals, completion of the human genome project, high prevalence of diseases, increase in the geriatric population, technological advancements, and high investments by private and public organizations drive the market. However, technical limitations related to qPCR and dPCR products and high cost of dPCR devices restraint the market growth. In addition, accurate and timely results for RT-PCR is a major challenge faced by the PCR market. Reduction in number of PCR processes makes the process less tedious and may open avenues of opportunities for the PCR market.

The report segments the market by technology, product, end user, application, and geography. In terms of technology, it is segmented into real-time PCR, traditional PCR, and digital PCR. Based on product, it is classified into reagents & consumables, instruments, software, and services. Based on application, it is categorized into clinical, research, and forensic applications. Based on end user, it is divided into diagnostic centers & hospitals, biotech & pharma companies, and academic & research institutions. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Healthcare giants have adopted product developments & commercialization, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements as their key strategic moves for the development of their portfolios. For instance, LGC Ltd. acquired Biosearch Technologies in 2015 to extend its expertise in qPCR market. Moreover, Sygnis AG launched SunScript one-step RT-qPCR kit in January 2016, which is useful in gene expression analysis. These developments by market giants have led to the market growth.

KEY PLAYERS PROFILED

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Sygnis AG

LGC Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BioMerieux S.A.

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Affymetrix Inc.

Fluidigm Corporation

Takara Bio Inc.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

Real-time PCR

Traditional PCR

Digital PCR

By Product

Reagents & Consumables

Instruments

Software

Services

By Application

Clinical

Research

Forensic

By End Users

Diagnostic Centers & Hospitals

Biotech & Pharma Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

The other players of the polymerase chain reaction technologies market include (companies not profiled in the report):

Beckman Coulter

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cepheid

Clontech Laboratories

Eppendorf

Fluidigm

GE Healthcare

Kapa Biosystems

Maxim Biotech

PerkinElmer

Promega

Siemens Healthcare

