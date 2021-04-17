Prebiotic Ingredients Market Forecast 2019 Opportunity and Growth Analysis – Dominated By Beghin Meiji S.A., BENEO, Cargill

Increasing adoption of a healthy diet with low calories and fat among the individual in the developed countries is driving the demand for prebiotics ingredients market. Furthermore, a wide range of application of prebiotics ingredients in the food & beverage segments such as products like healthy drinks, snack bars, bread and many others is also projected to influence the prebiotics ingredients market significantly. Moreover, the rising demand for dairy products across the globe is expected to have a robust impact on the prebiotics ingredients market. Growing multifunctional usage of prebiotic ingredients in various industries is projected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The report also includes the profiles of key prebiotics ingredients companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global prebiotics ingredients market is segmented on the basis of functionality, bacterial activity, type, source and application. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into gut health, cardiovascular health, bone health, immunity and weight management. On the basis of the bacterial activity the market is segmented into bifidobacteria, lactic acid bacteria and others. On the basis of the type the market is segmented into oligosaccharides, inulin, polydextrose and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into roots, vegetables, grains and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into food & beverages, dietary supplements and animal feed.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global prebiotics ingredients market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The prebiotics ingredients market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting prebiotics ingredients market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the prebiotics ingredients market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the prebiotics ingredients market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from prebiotics ingredients market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for prebiotics ingredients in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the prebiotics ingredients market.

Beghin Meiji S.A.

BENEO

Cargill, Incorporated

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Kerry Group plc

Nexira SAS

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Samyang Genex Corporation

